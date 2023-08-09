This Food Chopper Is the 'Best Thing for Chopping Onions' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's Only $20

There's no doubt that onions and garlic add depth and flavor to so many different dishes, from salads to stews to pasta sauces. But here's another undeniable fact: Chopping them up is tedious and takes lots of time and patience. Maybe you want to make preparing delicious meals part of your daily routine, but your life is hectic. Maybe you haven't yet mastered the knife skills it takes to cut uniform pieces. That's no reason to give up on flavorful food—you just need the right tool.

This Black+Decker electric food chopper is the key to chopping onions and garlic quickly and efficiently. It will make meal prep effortless, and right now, it's only $20 at Amazon.

This is one of the more compact food processors—usually food processors are both bulky and heavy. It has 3-cup capacity, and it measures 5- by 6.5- by 7-inches, so it's a great option for people who don't need an appliance that takes on heavy-duty or big batch chopping tasks. It's space-saving, which might be appealing to people who have limited storage or counter space in their home.

The stainless steel blades are ideal for cutting through onions and garlic, but can also make quick work chickpeas, tomatoes, and avocados. And there are holes in the lid so that you can add oil to your ingredients to transform them into dips.

There are no fancy settings to adjust on this appliance, either. It operates with an intuitive one-touch button that lets you pulse your ingredients until you achieve the desired consistency. And don't worry about messes: When you're done, just take it apart and pop each part in the dishwasher.

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers are impressed with how much easier this compact appliance makes preparing delicious lunches and dinners. One shopper wrote that it's "perfect" for anyone who enjoys "meal prepping for the week."

Another shopper wrote that it can cut up vegetables "in a flash," while a third shopper added that it's "the best thing ever for chopping onions."

If you're looking for a space-saving and practical appliance that will take all the effort out of prepping memorable meals, grab this now-$20 compact food processor—and may you never shed another tear while chopping onions.

At the time of publishing the price was $19.95.