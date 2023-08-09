From Le Creuset Mugs to Staub Dutch Ovens, Nordstrom's Fall 2023 Collection Is Filled With Cozy Kitchen and Home Inspiration

Everything you need to ring in the year's most comforting season. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023

a collage featuring some products in the Nordstroms Fall Inspiration Collection
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

It's the part of summer where folks fall into one of two camps. There are the people that'll hold onto the heat as though their life depends on it, and the people that are counting down the days until fall. If you're the ladder, you're not alone. In fact, now's the perfect time to celebrate the new season, since Nordstrom just launched a Fall Harvest shop that's filled with cozy kitchen and home products.

Studded with all of the warm weather essentials, from Le Creuset tea cups and Dutch ovens, to cozy Ugg blankets and Volsupa fall candles, this collection is the perfect thing to feed your autumn spirit. Shop our favorite picks below, starting at just $19.

Nordstrom Fall Harvest Collection

Any serious home cook will tell you that a Dutch oven is one of the most essential pieces for fall. From cozy soups to belly-warming stews, homemade apple butters and more, a Dutch oven is endlessly versatile. And Nordstrom went ahead and filled its fall collection with two cast iron fan-favorite brands: Le Creuset and Staub.

Nordstrom Signature 4 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Signature 4.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven, $390 nordstrom.com

Le Creuset's classic 4.5-quart Dutch oven can be found among the selection. It's made with enameled cast iron, so it's the perfect heat hugging, naturally nonstick vessel for all of the items you plan to boil or bake away. It comes with a tight-fitting lid and two helper handles for easy maneuvering. The shade deep teal is on sale (and is about to be discontinued forever), so now's a great time to grab it. You can also pick it up in classic colors like white, or go for more autumn style options like flame, a bold orange.

Staub's cocotte is great if you want a classic French style oven. It's a bit deeper with straighter walls than Le Creuset's Dutch oven. It's perfect for all of the same tasks, and it's also made with enameled cast iron for easy cooking. With an extra quart of room, it's great to grab if you prefer to cook large batches for family or meal prep. It comes in a burnt orange and a shiny black perfect for Halloween, along with a more subtle basil green or white to fit the season.

Nordstrom Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Nordstrom

To buy: Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, from $379.99, nordstrom.com

There are plenty of options for fall entertaining too, like this wood serving board. It comes in two different colorways, one that's ebony and wood and another that's white marble with wood. Whichever you choose, rest assured it will be perfect for using all autumn long. They're 16- by- 19-inches so they're a great size for cheese or snacking boards for guests.

Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board
Nordstrom

To buy: Nordstrom at Home Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board, $59, nordstrom.com

And when it comes to dining at the table, this wooden serving bowl is another great pick. In similar soft neutral tones as the serving boards, these will look gorgeous on your fall tablescape whether you pick the blonde or warm brown shade. They're both made with wood, and are 14-inches in diameter, so they're great for serving up salads, bread, sides and more.

Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl
Nordstrom

To buy: Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl, $65, nordstrom.com

The collection also features a few home items too, like this stunning candle from Voluspa. The candle is a dreamy shade of orange, with embossing all around. The scent is none other than pumpkin spiced latte—with notes of kabocha pumpkin, fluffy vanilla marshmallow, whipped coconut créma and cinnamon spiced brûlée.

Nordstrom Spiced Pumpkin Latte 3-Wick Hearth Candle
Nordstrom

To buy: Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Hearth Candle, $90, nordstrom.com

And when you light the candle, you're going to want to cozy up on the couch with some hot cocoa and a soft blanket. This option from Upwest in collaboration with Nordstrom comes in a variety of shades, though the rich orangey brown hue of russet, the golden sunrise shade and the soft green London frost shade all fit perfectly for autumn.

It's made with soft acrylic fibers, and can be machine washed on low for easy maintenance. It's also 50- by- 60-inches long, so it's a nice size to keep on your couch for whenever you feel a little cold.

Nordstrom x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket UPWEST
Nordstrom

To buy: Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket, $49, nordstrom.com

It's never too early to outfit your home with some fall finds, especially if you love the season. These pieces, along with a wide variety of others are all available at Nordstrom now for those of us that can't wait to ring in the year's best season.

Nordstrom nameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $367.95, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, $375, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom 14-Ounce Stoneware Tea Mug LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 14-Ounce Stoneware Tea Mug, $23.95, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom 4 Quart Covered Rectangular Stoneware Casserole LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 4-Quart Covered Rectangular Stoneware Casserole, $135, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Baker LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Baker, $124.95, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Whistler Throw Blanket UGG®
Nordstrom

To buy: Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket, $98, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven, $300, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven OONI
Nordstrom

To buy: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven, $399, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom 9-Inch Stoneware Pie Dish LE CREUSET
Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Stoneware Pie Dish, $56, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Ary Small Mini Vase FERM LIVING
Nordstrom

To buy: Ferm Living Ary Small Mini Vase, $19, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Always Pan 2.0 Set OUR PLACE
Nordstrom

To buy: Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set, $150, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Pumpkins Deep Serving Bowl VIETRI
Nordstrom

To buy: Vietri Pumpkins Deep Serving Bowl, $104, nordstrom.com

