This Is My Simple Secret to Cooking My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Meal

Eating an anti-inflammatory diet isn't all too difficult. It's closely related to a Mediterranean diet, focusing on foods with healthy fats, like avocados, nuts and olive oil. These are just some of the foods that simply make me feel better and, according to Nature Science, can help protect me against cardiovascular disease, which is prevalent in my family.

As it turns out, one of my favorite foods to eat fits seamlessly into an anti-inflammatory eating pattern. I love salmon, and this is my secret to making sure it comes out perfectly cooked and delicious every single time.

This Weber grill pan has truly been a game changer for cooking salmon, ever since I picked one up a year ago. Grilling salmon is my favorite way to cook it (you get a delicious charcoal-imbued flavor, and I find you can get a nice sear while still cooking it rare, which is how I prefer it). But there was always one problem: The skin would frequently stick to the grill grates.

Since this grill pan is specifically designed for delicate foods, stuck-on skin doesn't happen when I use it. It is small enough to fit on most gas grills and 22-inch and larger charcoal grills, and can hold about three 4-ounce filets of salmon, plus a side of vegetables all at once. It has nifty handles for easy maneuvering, and since it's made with stainless steel, it heats up quickly.

But its real magic lies in the tiny ⅛-inch slits on the bottom of the pan. Not only do these (along with the raised edges) ensure that nothing falls through the grill grates, but they also allow smoke to rise through and kiss the foods I'm grilling. This ensures that I always get the grill flavor I'm seeking on my salmon, with none of the worry of it sticking to the grates.

Beyond all of this, it's also easy to clean. I usually just use soap and water, and it's ready to use the next night for more delicious meals. And if my word isn't enough for you, it's also a bestseller at Amazon with over 2,500 perfect ratings so far.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this grill pan and start cooking salmon (my personal favorite anti-inflammatory food) over the grill. For just $30, it feels like a must-have to me.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.99.