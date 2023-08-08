This Is Your Last Chance to Grab a Le Creuset Dutch Oven in These Two Colors—and It's on Sale

Le Creuset is known for its enameled cast iron cookware. The editor-loved pieces, while pricey, are designed to last for generations, and so getting the color of your choice couldn't be more important. But right now, you might need to hurry.

The brand is discontinuing two of its colors: Deep Teal and Ganache. And alongside this announcement, it is hosting a very rare sale, taking hundreds of dollars off coveted Dutch ovens, dinnerware and skillets in these two hues. We've rounded up some of the best deals, but you'd better hurry, they won't be around for very long.

Last Chance for Deep Teal and Ganache

Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $312 (was $390); lecreuset.com

This 4.5-quart round Dutch oven is nearly $80 off and will add a timeless sense of style to your stovetop. It's perfect for emulsifying pasta sauce, making beans or even a simple stew. It has a tight-fitting lid to trap steam, an enameled cast iron construction that makes cleanup easy and can be used on any heat source.

Espresso Mug

Le Creuset

To buy: $11.20 (was $14); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset doesn't just make cookware and bakeware, the brand also produces beautiful tableware like this espresso mug. It can hold 3 ounces of liquid, so a double-espresso if you need, and is made with the brand's stoneware that you see frequently in its bakeware collection. It's dishwasher-safe, and since this is the last time you can grab it in deep teal, soon it will be one-of-a-kind, too.

Signature Saucepan

Le Creuset

To buy: $180 (was $225); lecreuset.com

You don't have to grab a Dutch oven from Le Creuset (although you should). Instead, check out this enamel cast iron saucepan, which has a 1.75-quart capacity. Its chic design is worthy of a place on your stovetop from just appearances alone, but it might just become your right-hand man for heating up pasta sauce or smaller batches of soup.

Pumpkin Cocotte

Le Creuset

To buy: $294.99 (was $368); lecreuset.com

It is not quite fall, but this is your last chance to buy a pumpkin cocotte in this color, and it's on sale, so why wait? Beyond its quirky design that'll get everyone talking, it has a 4-quart capacity and can be used to braise, bake, and simmer just about anything you like. Pumpkin or butternut squash soup would be fitting though. I mean, how could you not?

Braiser

Le Creuset

To buy: $294.40 (was $368); lecreuset.com

Braisers are underrated kitchen superstars, ideal for well, braising meats and even vegetables. This slow-cooking process can really draw out umami flavors from the depths of just about any ingredient. Score this braiser in deep teal while you still can, and if that weren't enough, it's over $50 off, too.

Signature Skillet

Le Creuset

To buy: $175.95 (was $220); lecreuset.com

Everyone loves a cast iron skillet but what about an enameled cast iron skillet? These are slightly easier to care for, since you'll never need to season their surfaces. This option is 10.25-inches, making it ideal for sauteing vegetables or searing a few chicken thighs to get them nice and crispy. Add a Dutch oven in the same color, and the lid from it will be the perfect companion.

Square Grill

Le Creuset

To buy: $140 (was $175); lecreuset.com

Who says you have to go outdoors to grill? This square option makes it easy to grill from your stovetop thanks to a ridged design that simulates coveted grill marks. Measuring 9 inches on all sides, this grill is perfect for healthy salmon recipes or even toasting bread. Best of all, the ridges raise your ingredients up so they're crisp and not soaking in their own juices.