These Silicone Food Savers Help Your Avocados Last So Much Longer, According to Amazon Shoppers

Elisabeth Sherman
Published on August 6, 2023

a photo of the Food Huggers 5pc Reusable Silicone Food Savers
Avocados are notoriously temperamental. First of all, you have to cut one open at exactly the moment to get that perfectly firm, green meat—a moment too early and it's not ripe enough; too late and it's brown and squishy. And when you do decide to eat it, you have to do it fast because avocados start to oxidize almost immediately. Lots of solutions have been posed to solve the problem of how to make your avocado last longer—including storing it alongside an onion—but there's another solution you might not have tried yet.

If you're tired of throwing out mushy avocados before you even get a chance to taste them, give these silicone food savers a try. They fit on all kinds of produce (not just avocados) and you can get a five piece set for $17 at Amazon.

Amazon Food Huggers 5pc Reusable Silicone Food Savers
Amazon

To buy: Food Huggers 5-Piece Silicone Food Savers, $16.99; amazon.com

These silicone caps slip over the exposed side of your produce and create an airtight seal. The set comes in small, medium and large sizes, so that any fruit or vegetables that you cut in half, from an onion to an apple to a lemon, can be protected from the oxygen that causes rapid browning. And as an added bonus, they fit over cans of opened food, too.

Not only are they versatile, but they can be popped in the dishwasher for a quick clean, and eliminate the need for boxes of bulky plastic wrap cluttering your drawers. And because they're super stretchy, they won't rip, even when you're pulling them across wide fruits like half a grapefruit or a bell pepper.

Once you cut an avocado in half, you might feel pressured to eat the whole thing at once to make sure half doesn't end up in the trash (what a waste of food, and money!). But more than 4,300 Amazon shoppers love these silicone food savers because they cut down drastically on food waste.

One shopper wrote that nearly a week after cutting open an avocado they removed the food hugger and discovered that the surface of the other half was "barely brown." They added that the avocado was still "green, soft and delicious"—and no doubt ready to be transformed into a bowl of guacamole.

Another shopper added that these food savers work "much better than foil." They've also used them to cover a dish filled with blueberries, and discovered that they were "firm for at least two weeks," longer than if they had been left uncovered.

Spending money on avocados only to have to throw them out before they're finished is frustrating. If you want a simple way to make them last longer, these $17 silicone produce protectors are the way to go.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.99

