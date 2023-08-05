Shoppers Love This 'Small But Mighty' Juicer for Refreshing Drinks at Home, and It's Up to 33% Off

If you love juice, you know that buying it at the market can get expensive. And while electric juicers can help you save money in the long run, they can be a big investment up-front. Not this one though.

Right now, this popular Dash model is on sale for just under $60 at Target. Not only that, but it's also a compact, space-saving choice. What more could you ask for?

To buy: Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer, Aqua, $59.99 (was $89.99); target.com

This juicer is a masticating juicer, which is also commonly referred to as cold-press juicer. It works by pressing produce to extract juices, as opposed to a centrifugal juicer, which cuts up produce to get juice. Many people prefer masticating juicers because they can yield more volume and help preserve nutrients. In addition, the motors are also often less loud. The only downside is that they do work slightly slower than their counterparts.

This Dash juicer couldn't be easier to use — all you have to do is just pop a piece of produce into the cavity, and the machine does all the work for you. But beyond how easy it is to use, one of the best parts of this juicer is how compact it is. It's just 14.2-inches tall, 3.9-inches wide, and 4.9-inches in depth, so you can store it in a cabinet, or even leave it on your countertop if you use it frequently enough.

Included with the juicer is a tamper (or pusher, as the brand calls it) and a brush to help clean the pieces. The juicer comes apart easily for hand washing, which the brand recommends. Right now you can score it on sale in a silver shade, or in a fun aqua shade, depending on what you prefer.

Shoppers who have purchased the juicer love how compact and easy to use it is . "This little juicer is small but mighty," one shopper wrote in a review, adding that it was able to juice apples, beets, cucumbers, limes and more with no problems..

"Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. I've already made dozens of delicious juices and I like that it is small enough to keep it on my counter where I am more likely to use it," a second customer wrote. "This is the best juicer by far! I also have a really big juicer and I prefer this compact juicer over it any day," a third reviewer added.

With shoppers calling out how well this nifty Dash appliance juices everything it comes across, it's well worth picking up. You'll be able to enjoy fresh juices in the morning with any one of our favorite recipes the second it arrives on your doorstep.

