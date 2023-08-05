Shoppers Love This 'Small But Mighty' Juicer for Refreshing Drinks at Home, and It's Up to 33% Off

Homemade juices everyday for less than $60.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the Dash Juicier that is part of the sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

If you love juice, you know that buying it at the market can get expensive. And while electric juicers can help you save money in the long run, they can be a big investment up-front. Not this one though.

Right now, this popular Dash model is on sale for just under $60 at Target. Not only that, but it's also a compact, space-saving choice. What more could you ask for?

Target Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer - Aqua
Target

To buy: Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer, Aqua, $59.99 (was $89.99); target.com

This juicer is a masticating juicer, which is also commonly referred to as cold-press juicer. It works by pressing produce to extract juices, as opposed to a centrifugal juicer, which cuts up produce to get juice. Many people prefer masticating juicers because they can yield more volume and help preserve nutrients. In addition, the motors are also often less loud. The only downside is that they do work slightly slower than their counterparts.

This Dash juicer couldn't be easier to use — all you have to do is just pop a piece of produce into the cavity, and the machine does all the work for you. But beyond how easy it is to use, one of the best parts of this juicer is how compact it is. It's just 14.2-inches tall, 3.9-inches wide, and 4.9-inches in depth, so you can store it in a cabinet, or even leave it on your countertop if you use it frequently enough.

Target Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer - Graphite
Target

To buy: Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer, Graphite, $59.99 (was $79.99), target.com

Included with the juicer is a tamper (or pusher, as the brand calls it) and a brush to help clean the pieces. The juicer comes apart easily for hand washing, which the brand recommends. Right now you can score it on sale in a silver shade, or in a fun aqua shade, depending on what you prefer.

Shoppers who have purchased the juicer love how compact and easy to use it is . "This little juicer is small but mighty," one shopper wrote in a review, adding that it was able to juice apples, beets, cucumbers, limes and more with no problems..

"Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. I've already made dozens of delicious juices and I like that it is small enough to keep it on my counter where I am more likely to use it," a second customer wrote. "This is the best juicer by far! I also have a really big juicer and I prefer this compact juicer over it any day," a third reviewer added.

With shoppers calling out how well this nifty Dash appliance juices everything it comes across, it's well worth picking up. You'll be able to enjoy fresh juices in the morning with any one of our favorite recipes the second it arrives on your doorstep.

At the time of publishing, the price was $59.99.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of the Owala water bottles
This TikTok-Famous Water Bottle Tricks Me Into Sipping 72 Ounces Per Day—Here's How
a photo of the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker & Nutrient Extractor
This Powerful Ninja Blender Has 6,200+ Perfect Ratings, and It's Under $100 Right Now
a photo of the M MCIRCO 5-Pack, 36 oz Glass Meal Prep Containers on sale
Over 6,000 Shoppers Swear By These Glass Meal-Prep Containers for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner—and They're on Sale
a photo of AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
You May Be Storing Your Olive Oil Wrong—Here's the $10 Solution
a photo of the Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0 on sale
Herbs Going Bad Fast? Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Containers That Keep Herbs 'Fresh for Weeks,' and They're 40% Off
a photo of the MIYCOO Lunch Bag
Amazon Shoppers Love This Now-$20 Insulated Lunch Box That 'Keeps Drinks Cold All Day'
a side by side of Joanna Gaines and her new products
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products From Joanna Gaines' Fall Target Collection
a collage of some of the best blenders for smoothies
The Best Blenders for Delicious and Filling Smoothies—Tested and Approved
a photo of the Apple Airpod Pros Sale
Our Editor Swears By These AirPods for Their Sound Quality, and They're Back to Their Prime Day Price
a collage of some of the products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Up to 60% Off
a collage featuring some of the products part of the Prime Day roundup on Kitchen Deals
The 45 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab Before Amazon Prime Day Ends, From Le Creuset to Cuisinart
a photo of Herb Scissors, X-Chef Multipurpose 5 Blade Kitchen Herb Shears
This Tool Is Key to Cutting Up the Perfect Herb Garnish Every Time, and It's Only $7
a photo of the stackable lunch box containers on sale
Amazon Shoppers Love These Lunch Boxes for Meal Prep, and You Can Score Two for Just $15
a collage featuring the Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster, KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, and the Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte
I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About
a collage of some of the products featured in the editor-loved products for staying cool this summer
9 Favorite Products to Keep You Cool This Summer, According to Our Editors
a collage featuring two sneakers featured in the REI sale
Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at REI, Including Editor-Loved Brooks and Nike Sneakers