This TikTok-Famous Water Bottle Tricks Me Into Sipping 72 Ounces Per Day—Here's How

As a former coffee fiend, I rarely consumed the recommended water intake for women (about 11 cups per day). I tried plenty of shopper-loved reusable water bottles from popular brands to help me stay hydrated, and, honestly, I didn't get the hype. Thankfully, that all changed when I came across the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle at Target.

The stainless steel water bottle has garnered more than 72 million views on TikTok thanks to its aesthetically pleasing color options and unique features. Available in 10 shades, the 24-ounce bottle has a special two-in-one spout that allows you to sip water upright through a built-in straw or gulp from a bigger, open spout. I find myself sipping through the straw constantly throughout the workday and drinking from the wider spout during workouts or long walks in my neighborhood.

Owala FreeSip 24-Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Target

To buy: $22.39 (was $27.99); target.com

The double-insulated cup has kept my water cool for hours during heat waves, multi-day travel, and more. I appreciate that the cap opens with a simple push of a button, compared to bottles with a screw top lid, and has a hidden carrying handle that locks the bottle when it's not in use. Plus, I can toss it in the dishwasher without worry.

Over 9,000 Target customers echo my praise for the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, calling it "magic" and "the best water bottle ever." One reviewer said the bottle helps them "stay accountable" about meeting their water goals, while another confirmed it's "TikTok famous for a reason." I can attest to the claims that the bottle helps increase users' water intake—I'm shocked by how quickly I finish drinking the full 24-ounces.

Right now, you can snag the BPA-free water bottle for 20 percent off at Target. And even more Owala water bottles are marked down for a limited time, including a 32-ounce version of the FreeSip bottle and a 40-ounce tumbler with a built-in handle.

If you need some help staying hydrated for the rest of summer and beyond, grab my favorite Owala water bottle while it's on sale, and keep scrolling for more of Owala's discounted bottles before they sell out.

Owala FreeSip 32-Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Target

To buy: $27 (was $33); target.com

Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle

Target

To buy: $31 (was $38); target.com