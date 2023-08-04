Amazon Shoppers Love This Now-$20 Insulated Lunch Box That 'Keeps Drinks Cold All Day'

Take it with you everywhere.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is an e-commerce writer for Dotdash Meredith. She is the former food and drink editor of the travel publication Matador Network.

Published on August 4, 2023

a photo of the MIYCOO Lunch Bag
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

When I close my eyes and picture a lunch box, I sometimes imagine an adorable preschooler carrying his favorite snacks to the cafeteria. But it's actually not quite fair to associate lunch boxes with kids. A reliable, spacious lunch bag is a practical accessory that can go from work to to the gym, or even to the beach.

If you're searching for a lunch box, and trust me, you should be, this Miycoo insulated option has two storage compartments so it can fit all your favorite meals on-the-go. Best of all, it's just $20 at Amazon right now.

MIYCOO Lunch Bag for Women Men Double Deck Lunch Box
Amazon

To buy: Miycoo Insulated Lunch Bag, $19.99 (was $35.99); amazon.com

This 15-liter lunch box measures 9.5- by 8.0- by 10.5-inches, and all the colors from the vibrant purple flowers to the business-like blue and black, have been discounted. The bag's two compartments are stacked on top of each other, one on the bottom for larger items, and a smaller compartment on top that can hold smaller snacks. The upside of this split-level lunch box is that it stops your bananas and sandwiches from getting squished under the weight of canned beverages.

According to the brand, three layers of insulation can maintain the temperature of either warm or cold food for up to seven hours. This opens up a new avenue of versatility, because in addition to serving as your go-to lunchbox, it can also be filled with canned beverages and used as a cooler at the beach or the park.

This lunch box has lots of extra storage: There are mesh pockets on the sides, plus another mesh pocket inside the lid, and a zipper compartment on the front for napkins and cutlery. Here's another intriguing feature: The seams are "hot pressed" together, according to the brand, rather than sewed, so it's completely leakproof. Even if your ice melts inside, or a salad dressing bursts open inside the bag, you and your clothes, or the back seat of your car, won't get soaked. It will all just be contained inside of the lunch box.

Amazon shoppers love this spacious and versatile lunch box—in fact, it has more than 9,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper who works outside wrote that it "keeps drinks cold all day," while another shopper commented that if "there happens to be a spill it wipes up very easily."

A third shopper praised the fact that it's "efficient yet stylish." They added that they use it "daily for work," and that they "appreciate how easy it is to clean and maintain."

This insulated lunch box is ideal for anyone who doesn't want their day ruined by a lukewarm tuna sandwich or a backseat covered in balsamic dressing. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $19.99.

