Shop Brooks, Adidas, Asics and More Sneakers Up to 60% Off During Zappos' Massive Summer Clearance Event

Prices start at $40.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of some of the sneakers featured in the sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

In spring, summer and fall, there's nothing like taking your exercise outdoors. You get fresh air, a bit of sunshine and the chill of winter is nowhere in sight. But, walking or running outside requires a bit of extra care, since the wrong gear can make or break your workout.

Just in time for you to pick up a fresh pair of sneakers—which are instrumental toward effective workouts and recovery—Zappos is holding a massive Summer Shoes Clearance Sale that's filled with over 2,000 sneakers to choose from. We went ahead and found some of the bestsellers, with deals as big as 60% off. Shop Brooks, Asics, New Balance and more below, before the deals are gone.

Best Deals at Zappos Happening Now

There are so many options to choose from, including pairs from one of our top-favorite brands, Brooks. These Trace 2 sneakers are on sale in a variety of colors, from this peach colorway to this sleek black and gray.

They're lightweight running shoes meant for the pavement or the trail, depending on where you like to go. They have supportive heel cushioning to help boost each step, plus a plush lining. The top mesh material is light and breathable too, with a padded tongue and back collar for even more comfort.

Zappos Brooks Trace 2
Zappos

To buy: Brooks Trace 2, $84.95 (was $100), zappos.com

These Asics sneakers are the ones to grab if you plan to run in conditions that might be a little darker, since details on the outside of the shoe have the ability to reflect light and improve your visibility. This is especially ideal as the days get shorter once we venture further towards the winter months.

The shoes cushioning system will help absorb any impact in your feet as you run, all while staying lightweight enough to lift easily with each step. The sole of the shoe comes with a traction design to also keep you a bit more stable, making it a great choice for moving outdoors.

Zappos ASICS GEL-Nimbus 24 Platinum
Zappos

To buy: Asics GEL-Nimbus 24 Platinum, $72 (was $180), zappos.com

These Ryka sneakers are both cute and functional. They're perfect for the trail, hence the name, but are an overall great choice for walks around the neighborhood. They come with a pull tab on the tongue and on the back collar, so they're easy to slip on when you're ready to head out the door.

You'll get tons of traction on the sole, with a tight, adjustable lace-up design for secure running or walking. They're on sale in black with a pop or purple, as well as gray with orange and navy blue with purple.

Zappos Ryka Sky Walk Trail 2
Zappos

To buy: Ryka Sky Walk Trail 2, from $58.53 (was $89.99), zappos.com

These Rockport shoes look similar to tons of fashion sneakers on the market, so they're a great choice if you want to wear something that allows you to go from your walk to a casual brunch or dinner with friends.

They have a thick cushion that tapers from the heel to the toe, with a variety of different textures and materials at the top of the shoe. You'll find some with suede-like fabric panels, breathable mesh, and leather to give it a fresh look. They're still extremely comfortable with a plush footbed and an airy outsole.

Zappos Rockport Prowalker Lace-Up
Zappos

To buy: Rockport Prowalker Lace-Up, from $50 (was $125), zappos.com

From Brooks, to New Balance, Adidas and more, there are so many shoes to shop on sale right now. Peruse through even more options below, or search the full sale at Zappos.

Zappos Brooks Mach 18
Zappos

To buy: Brooks Mach 18, $40 (was $100), zappos.com

Under Armour Charged Bandit 2 Trail
Zappos

To buy: Under Armour Charged Bandit 2 Trail, from $36.47 (was $90), zappos.com

Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12
Zappos

To buy: New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12, from $54 (was $134.99), zappos.com

Zappos SKECHERS Consistent
Zappos

To buy: Skechers Consistent, from $40 (was $64.95), zappos.com

Zappos ASICS GEL-Nimbus 24
Zappos

To buy: Asics GEL-Nimbus 24, $120 (was $160), zappos.com

Zappos Altra Outroad
Zappos

To buy: Altra Outroad, from $69.97 (was $140), zappos.com

Zappos adidas Running Runfalcon 3.0
Zappos

To buy: Adidas Running Runfalcon 3.0, $35.97 (was $60), zappos.com

Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced
Zappos

To buy: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced, from $94.02 (originally $159.99), zappos.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage featuring two sneakers featured in the REI sale
Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at REI, Including Editor-Loved Brooks and Nike Sneakers
legs of a woman running on a designed background
The 20 Best Running Shoes, According to Experts
a collage of some of the products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Up to 60% Off
Hands of young woman lacing pink sneakers
The Best Shoes for Every Type of Workout, According to a Podiatrist
a photo of the Brooks sneakers that are part of the sale
I Love These Light-as-Air Sneakers for Running and Walking, and They're a Steal Thanks to Prime Day
an illustration of a silhouette of a head with a wine glass and wine bottle in the brain
How Does Alcohol Affect Your Brain Health?
a photo of omega 3 supplements floating
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Omega-3s Every Day
an illustration of someone sleeping
The Best Supplements for Better Sleep, According to a Doctor
a photo of a woman holding a bottle of supplements
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Vitamin D Every Day
a photo of a woman drinking a bottle of water outside
4 Signs You're Drinking Too Much Water
a photo of someone drinking a glass of wine overlaid of a graphic of a heartbeat
Does Drinking Alcohol Affect Your Risk for Heart Disease?
an illustration of a brain inside an ice cube
What Happens to Your Body When You Have a Brain Freeze
staub white dutch oven
These Staub Pieces Are up to 60% off Right Now, and They're Perfect for Cooking for Two
a collage of people exercising and moving in various ways such as dancing, riding a bike, walking a dog, stretching, and more
What Is Joyful Movement?
a photo of two women walking a trail
The Best Walking Plan to Help You Reduce Stress
a collage featuring a photo of a woman drinking water with a background of a cracked surface
Does Dehydration Cause Weight Gain?