OXO's Divided Container Is Perfect for Meal-Prep Lunches, Plus 7 More On-Sale Food Storage Containers We Love

Even for people who love to cook, the prospect of preparing lunch and dinner every single night might sound exhausting. That's why meal prep is such an appealing habit. One night a week, you can take the time to prepare your favorite meals ahead of time, store them in the refrigerator, and grab a ready-to-eat meal anytime you're hungry. But to make meal prep seamless, you need somewhere to store all your food, and stay organized.

Right now, tons of OXO containers have been discounted at Amazon, and they're just what you need to take your Sunday night meal prep to the next level. OXO containers are durable enough to use everyday, and made from stain-resistant, dishwasher- and microwave-safe materials. The lids are leakproof and airtight, so your food stays fresher longer.

From sturdy glass storage sets to containers that will keep your produce fresh, you'll find everything you need to make meal prep, packing lunches for outings, and storing leftovers a breeze. Below, we rounded up eight of our favorite deals from the sale, and in case you needed another reason to shop, prices start at just $8.

Best OXO Meal Prep Container Deals

1.9-Cup Container with Colander

To buy: $7.99 (was $9.95); amazon.com

One way to spice up meal prep is to incorporate fresh produce into your meals, from blueberries and strawberries thrown in a salad to vegetable-forward pastas. This airtight glass container that comes with a colander insert is a necessity if you buy lots of produce and want it to last through the week. Just lift the colander out of the container, add your produce, and rinse—then replace it in the container. Altogether, it makes cleaning and storing your produce seamless.

12-Piece Glass Container Set

To buy: $26.99 (was $32.95); amazon.com

This set of airtight glass storage containers comes with two 4-ounce rectangular and two 1-cup round containers, as well as a 1.6-cup and a 3.5-cup rectangular glass container (with lids). These containers are great for people who cook meals in many different portions, from large salmon filets to small sides of tuna salad or vegetable soup. They serve not only as meal prep containers, but are also ideal for storing leftovers. You can also fill one with your favorite snacks or lunch to take to not just to work, but to a potluck or the beach. And like all OXO glass storage containers, these are stain-resistant and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

7-Cup Glass Round Food Storage Container

To buy: $14.18 (was $15.95); amazon.com

This round glass storage container has an airtight lid and a 7-cup capacity. What makes it stand out is its versatility. Whether you need a container for storing a small salad you grab on your way to work in the morning, or you like to bring your favorite trail mix with you while you run errands, you will find endless everyday uses for this container.

8-Piece Rectangle Glass Food Storage Container Set

To buy: $26.39 (was $32.95); amazon.com

This set of rectangular containers includes one 8-cup glass container, one 3.5 cup glass container, one 1.6-cup glass container, and one 4-ounce container (with lids). This shape container is best suited for storing large and long vegetables, like corn, green beans and carrots. The largest size is ideal for storing chicken breast and salmon that you can grab for quick lunches throughout the week. The borosilicate glass is freezer-safe, and can even be popped in the oven to quickly reheat your meal.

8-Cup Glass Rectangle Container

To buy: $15.06 (was $16.95); amazon.com

If you're looking for a leakproof container that you can toss in your backpack or tote bag grab this rectangular glass container. The large 8-cup capacity gives you plenty of space to pack a sandwich, hearty salad or some grilled chicken, alongside a side of vegetables. You don't have to worry about it causing a mess in your bag, and it's microwave-safe, so you can reheat your lunch at work.

10-Piece Food Storage Set

To buy: $23.99 (was $29.95); amazon.com

This storage set is perfect for the person who likes to pre-pack their lunch no matter where they go. The set includes one 4.3-cup sandwich container, one 3.3-cup square, one 2-cup divided container, as well as two 2-ounce condiment containers. The divided containers are especially appealing because it makes it easy to pack different lunch dishes without mixing ingredients—or chips and dip for a party. However, the other containers are just as useful, and can fit sandwiches, salads or pasta.

16-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set

To buy: $29.28 (was $32.95); amazon.com

This big set of durable plastic containers can be used for everyday leftover storage, or food prep for the whole week. And since it's made from plastic, it can handle lots of wear and tear—in fact, this might be the last plastic food storage container set you ever need to buy. The set comes with two 5.7-ounce containers, two 1.6-cup containers, two 3-cup containers, two 4.6-cup containers, and one 6.2-cup container (with lids). Plus, all the pieces are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

OXO Good Grips Silicone Squeeze Bottle

To buy: $9.73 (was $10.95); amazon.com

If you meal prep your lunches to take to work on the weekday or outdoor outings with friends on the weekends, you will be eager to get your hands on thisthese 2.3-ounce silicone squeeze bottles. Perfect for people who relish throwing together elaborate salads, these durable, leakproof bottles let you bring your favorite dressing on-the-go. But you can use them for all kinds of condiments you know you'll only need in small portions, from mustard for barbecue in the park, to a personal serving of hot sauce at the beach to take anywhere.