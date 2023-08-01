These Are Our 10 Favorite Products From Joanna Gaines' Fall Target Collection

As much as I love summer sunshine and take any excuse to swim, there's no doubt that I look forward to fall every summer. The orange leaves falling from the trees are so romantic, and I love to bundle up in a big sweater and scarf. Fall also signals the return of roasted vegetables, stews simmering on the stove, and, my personal favorite, apple pie. And to make these meals really pop, you need kitchenware that lets your ingredients shine and adds a touch of charm to your space.

Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target is full of new arrivals that celebrate autumn, and will compliment all the hearty, nutritious meals you prepare this season perfectly. Right now, you can shop for autumn-themed dinner- and drinkware and other kitchen essentials in rich colors that match the season, from minimalist neutrals, to rich oranges and browns and mossy greens.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite products from the new collection to help make your shopping experience easier, and there's even more good news: Prices start at just $7.

Best Hearth and Hand Autumn Kitchenware at Target

40-Ounce Stanley Tumbler

Chip and Joanna Gaines collaborated with Stanley—makers of one of the trendiest tumblers and thermoses out there—on a line of colors that are perfect for fall. The Hearth and Hand Stanley tumbler comes in a wide range of muted neutrals, including Serene Green and Twilight Taupe. The sturdy stainless steel tumbler is known for being durable, and it features a straw for spill-free sipping and an easy-to-hold handle. No wonder this is one of the most coveted tumblers out there at the moment.

12-Ounce Stoneware Crock Coffee Canister

This minimalist stoneware coffee canister gives you easy access to your coffee grounds or coffee beans, and it comes with a scoop so that you can easily measure your desired portions. The two-tone neutral shade design matches almost any kitchen design, and it's clearly labeled on the front, which makes your countertop look neater and more organized.

10-Inch Round Wooden Paddle Serving Board

Just because the weather gets chillier, doesn't mean you need to stop hosting gatherings in the fall. This wooden serving board is ideal for serving rainbow crudités, from purple carrots to yellow bell peppers and red tomatoes. And measuring just .64- by 10.12- by 13.5-inches, it also has enough space for charcuterie and sliced cheese to serve at cocktail parties. When the evening it's over, just wipe it clean with a sponge.

46-Ounce Stoneware Pitcher

This simple pitcher is a rich dark green, a shade that fits in naturally with the earthy and warm tones of Autumn—but it can be used all year around. Use this stylish vessel to hold water or iced tea to serve at meal time, or even use it as a centerpiece for your dining table to display flowers. The stoneware material is versatile enough to be used with hot and cold beverages.

3.5oz Fluted Stoneware Espresso Cup & Saucer

This delicate deep brown espresso cup will be a welcome addition to your morning breakfast routine. Designed to fit a shot of espresso topped with milk, it can also accommodate small sips of coffee or tea. Plus, it's safe to pop in the dishwasher when it needs to be cleaned.

34-Ounce Stoneware Pasta Bowl

If you haven't jumped on the pasta bowl trend, you need to. These deep and wide bowls give your fork more leverage than a plate, so they're better for salads and pasta dishes than plates. And unlike regular bowls where ingredients get lost or end up lumped together at the bottom, the wide base of this pasta bowl ensures that never happens, and you get a full bite every time. Plus, the unique shape allows your colorful and lovingly prepared dishes to look even more appetizing.

11.5-Inch Wooden Cake Stand

This wooden cake stand comes with a glass dome top to create a visually appealing contrast between textures and materials. The rustic-style design makes this cake stand a great option for displaying your fall desserts, from carrot cake to sweet potato pie. It can also hold a selection of your favorite baked goods for breakfast, like croissants and muffins.

Wooden Utensil Holder

A utensil holder is a must for your kitchen because it helps keep all your frequently used large utensils organized and within easy reach while you're cooking. This elegant acacia wood-finished is simple but still practical. It can hold whisks, spatulas, and tongs. Position it near your stove so the tool you need is always within reach.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

The Gainses also collaborated on a Nespresso machine. The sleek black and white machine fits in with the design of the other pieces of the collection so that all your kitchen decor matches, but it has the same superior functionality of other Nespresso machines. It brews single-serve 5-ounce and 8-ounce coffees, and single and double espresso at the touch of a single button. Plus, it has a 40-ounce water tank, so it can be used all morning without needing a water refill.

Stoneware Mixing and Serving Bowl, Set of 3

This set of three mixing bowls and serving bowls comes in three sizes and features the Hearth and Hand signature two-tone neutral stoneware design. These versatile bowls can be used for a variety of kitchen tasks from mixing up cake batter and cookie dough, to serving big salads at dinner parties. They are microwave-safe, and nest together for easy storage.