Our Editor Swears By These AirPods for Their Sound Quality, and They're Back to Their Prime Day Price

There's definitely a time and place for silent walks, but, for a lot of us, listening to music or podcasts can really help with the overall enjoyment of getting some exercise. Victoria Seaver, the associate editorial director for EatingWell, is one of those people.

She swears by her Apple AirPod Pro's for all of her walks. But, there's no denying that they're expensive. It truly pays to grab them on sale, but they rarely are. . Today, however, they're back to their Prime Day price. Right now, you can save 20% on these editor-loved earbuds before it's too late.

Amazon

To buy: Apple AirPod Pro, Second Generation $199 (was $249), amazon.com

These AirPods are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, meaning they connect to your phone without you having to plug anything in, or without any dangling cords getting in the way. "My AirPod Pros have become a walking essential for me," says Seaver. She received them as a gift from her husband after stealing them from him so often. "My husband had a pair and I was so amazed with the sound quality that I requested a pair for myself." They're second generation, so they're the evolved version of previous models. They include an H2 chip that was designed to make the sound experience cleaner, and more advanced.

They were also designed with double the noise cancellation from the previous model, which is great if you plan to walk or run in a gym and really want to tune outside noise out. Seaver loves that you can also turn the noise cancellation off when she doesn't need it. "I turn it off when I walk, so I can still hear cars and other folks around me, and then turn it all the way up when I need to tune out noise at the office—or home," she says. She also loves to use the noise canceling effect when she's vacuuming, so she can listen to music or an audiobook. "I swear I clean more because of them!"

With the noise cancellation on, you'll get 6 hours of active-time before the battery runs out, which is 33% more time than the previous model according to Apple.

If you're worried about the fit, these AirPods come with multiple silicone tips. You can try them on and choose between extra-small, small, medium, and large for whatever feels most comfortable and secure as you move.

Other features include volume control—you can swipe the earbud to raise or lower the sound. You'll also get a charging case that can provide 30 hours of listening time, that way you won't go without some music for your workout. You can also use the earbuds to access Siri, and since they connect via Bluetooth, they will auto-connect to other Apple devices.

With such a high demand, there's no better time to grab these AirPods now, since they're back to their Prime Day price. Shop them on sale at Amazon now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $199.