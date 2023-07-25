Stasher Bags Are on Sale Right Now—and You'll Love How Versatile They Are

Grab a set of four while they are still on sale. 

July 25, 2023

Most people have a box of disposable, single-use plastic storage bags somewhere in their kitchen, but just because they are ubiquitous does not mean they are the best way to store food. Not only are these single-use plastics not eco-friendly, they also don't have a tight enough seal to prevent leaks or keep food fresh.

A much better option are silicone Stasher Bags. These reusable bags eliminate the need for plastic bags, and are so much more versatile than single-use storage bags—plus, right now you can get a set of four for nearly 20% off at Amazon.

Amazon Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag, Food Storage Container
Amazon

To buy: from $37.32 (was $45.96), amazon.com

This pack of four Stasher Bags comes in four cheerful colors, including lime green and pink, and four different sizes: two 15-ounce sandwich bags and two 9.9-ounce snacks bags. These bags feature an airtight, leak-proof seal so that they can be tossed in lunch boxes and tote bags without causing a mess.

What makes Stasher Bags such a useful tool is that they are almost endlessly reusable. This is a huge benefit because it will save you big time money on replacement bags, and cut down on the plastic waste your household generates.

Another reason that Stasher Bags are so beloved is that they are also almost endlessly versatile. You can pop them in the microwave to reheat leftovers, or in the freezer to store food long term. They are even oven-safe up to 400℉. And they can be used to store almost any type of food for nearly every occasion.

Add sliced oranges and carrots to the sandwich bag for a midday snack at work, or use the snack bag for dried nuts. That smaller bag can also be used to store baking supplies, like chocolate chips, or a container for herbs that will keep them from drying out. The rip-proof silicone can go on playdates or on a hike, and the larger size bag is a great place to store vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, leeks and bok choy so it lasts longer in the refrigerator.

Oh, and when you're not using them for food, they can become travel cases for toiletries and makeup. But no matter how you decide to use them in your house, you will never have to buy another plastic bag if you have Stasher Bags on hand.

Stasher Bags are a no-brainer if you've been trying to make more environmentally friendly choices at home. Right now, grab this four pack while it's still on sale—at just $37 for the whole set, it's a great deal on a product you'll use every day for years to come.

At the time of publishing the price was $37.

