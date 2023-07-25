Herbs Going Bad Fast? Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Containers That Keep Herbs 'Fresh for Weeks,' and They're 40% Off

We've all been there. You bought a bundle of herbs for a recipe, only to have the bunch go bad before you could even think of using them again. And if you're someone like me that always loves to add them to dishes, finding a way to extend their shelf-life is a top priority.

Thankfully, you don't have to look too far. These Prepara herb pods were uniquely designed to keep your herbs fresher, longer, that way you can use them in all of your favorite dishes to come. And right now, you can grab a set of three for 40% off at Amazon.

To buy: Prepara 3-Piece Herb Savor Pod 2.0 Set, $20.80 (was $34.50), amazon.com

These pods have a tall, slim shape. They're each roughly 9-inches tall, with a flat bottom and rounded top. On the front of the pod is a clear plastic door that opens outward so you can pop the herbs right in.

There's a small opening at the base of the pod in the back. You'll use that to pour in water into the base, providing moisture to keep the herbs hydrated. This, coupled with the fact that they won't get smooshed in the pod, and will have plenty of breathing room, is what'll keep them fresh. Another helpful aspect of the clear window is that it's easy to see what herb you have inside, and you can easily check on the progress of the herbs.

Maintenance is simple too. After you've placed the herbs in and added water—the brand recommends anything from basil, to cilantro, mint, parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano, thyme and dil—you'll just want to change the water every three to five days. That's it.

To buy: Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0, $9.40 (was $17.50), amazon.com

The three piece set is perfect, since you can store a variety of herbs at once. Just keep them on the counter, or on a shelf or in or door in the refrigerator for easy access. You can also grab a single pod on sale to try it out.

With over 4,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, reviewers are constantly calling out just how effective these pods are. "I love these so much I've ordered three of them," one person wrote, adding that they keep parsley and cilantro "fresh for weeks."

"Since I ordered it, I have fresh herbs at all times. It is so worth it to invest in. It will save you money in the long run. A bonus, your fridge will look so nice and organized," a second reviewer wrote about their experience.

If you're someone who loves to use fresh herbs, but wants to extend their lifespan, this herb saver is the product for you. With so many shoppers raving about them, it's well worth adding them to your cart.