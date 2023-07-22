9 Favorite Products to Keep You Cool This Summer, According to Our Editors

Prices start at just $20.

By
Elisabeth Sherman is an e-commerce writer for Dotdash Meredith. She is the former food and drink editor of the travel publication Matador Network.

Published on July 22, 2023

a collage of some of the products featured in the editor-loved products for staying cool this summer
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

So far this summer the entire country has experienced record breaking high temperatures; Every weekend in my hometown, it's a muggy 89 degrees by mid-afternoon and our strategy for staying cool is to find the nearest air conditioning unit and sit under it with a glass of ice water. But there are more creative ways to stay cool this summer, thanks to clever products our editors swear by.

If you dread turning your oven on, toss and turn all night in the stifling heat or have been on the lookout for reliable coolers and water bottles that you can take on camping trips and family outings, our editors have you covered. Our picks for the best products to help you chill out this summer will bring down the temperature in the kitchen, your bedroom and on the go.

The summer should be full of adventure and fun — and you definitely don't need to spend any time stressing about how you're doing to turn down the temperatures at home. To help you keep cool, we gathered nine of our editors' favorite products for making it through a sweltering summer unscathed — and prices start at just $20.

Eating Well Editors' Favorite Products to Stay Cool

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler

Coleman Cooler | Steel-Belted Cooler Keeps Ice Up to 4 Days | 54-Quart Cooler
Amazon

To buy: Coleman Steel Belted Cooler, $300 (was $199.99), amazon.com

My partner's family has been camping for over 30 years, and after going through many coolers, the Coleman Steel Belted Cooler is the one they swear by. I recently camped with them in the Adirondacks, and I could definitely see why they love this cooler. It kept everything cold for the entirety of the weekend, and its spacious design can easily fit all of your drinks and food. It's worth the investment! — Dani DeAngelis, assistant editor

Char-Broil 4-Burner Gas Grill

Char-Broil 463354021 Performance 4-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill, Stainless Steel
Amazon

To buy: Char-Broil 4-Burner Gas Grill, $404.57 (was $469.99), amazon.com

"I try to cook everything on the grill in the summer so my kitchen stays cool(er). I love my Char-Broil grill. I have an older model of this one. It also has a side burner that I can use instead of my stove too." — Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

To buy: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid, $49.95, amazon.com

I love my insulated Hydro Flask water bottles. I also send these with my kids to summer camp, because they keep water cool even on the hottest days." — Penelope Wall, senior editorial director

Philips Premium Airfryer

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology
Amazon

To buy: Philips Premium Airfryer, $195 (was $349.95), amazon.com

One of my favorite ways to cook my meals is to roast everything in the oven. But heating up the entire house is not ideal with the heat waves we've been having. That's where an air fryer comes in. I own this Philips one. It's very simple to use, I literally just pop ingredients in, select a temperature and a time, then walk away. It can cook certain ingredients better than my oven can (namely salmon and sweet potato fries, since they get so crisp without getting overcooked), too. I also love to throw veggies in there. It's a great way to get the browned, roasted result on your favorite foods without heating the kitchen in the summer. — Kristin Montemarano, commerce food writer

Zoku Fish Pop Molds

Zoku Fish Pop Molds, 6 Different Easy-release Silicone Popsicle Molds in One Tray
Amazon

To buy: Zoku Fish Pop Molds, $22.95, amazon.com

I like to always have popsicles in the freezer that the kids can grab when they want a treat to cool down. I love these Zoku ice pop molds for making homemade popsicles. The silicone makes it easy to pop out and clean. And the fish shapes are really fun." — Penelope Wall, senior editorial director

Sijo TempTune Cotton Sheet Set

TempTune Cotton Sheet Set
Sijo

To buy: TempTune Cotton Sheet Set, $121.50 (was $135), sijohome.com

I've owned Sijo Home's TempTune Cotton Sheet Set for nearly two years now, and they're a godsend in the summer. They're made with a special blend of fibers that adjusts to body heat, keeping me from waking up in a sweat. And despite the fact that I've washed them literally over a hundred times, they still feel really high quality and cool as I slip into bed." — Katie Macdonald, editorial director

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid
Amazon

To buy: Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler, $35 (was $39.99), amazon.com

To keep drinks cool and ice from melting, I turn to my Yeti mug for most of my drinks—from iced coffee and tea to wine and cocktails. — Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor

W&P Silicone Ice Box

The Ice Box
W&P

To buy: Silicone Ice Box, $20, wandp.com

My fridge doesn't have an ice maker, which I complain about almost every day. One thing that's helped is this silicone ice tray from W&P, which makes 16 cubes and holds up to 48 pieces of ice in an attached storage bin. It's more compact than other trays I've tried, and I appreciate that I can regularly stock up my stash of ice in the plastic bucket." — Katie Macdonald, editorial director

Calia Women's Long Sleeve Rashguard

CALIA Women's Long Sleeve Rashguard
Dick's Sporting Goods

To buy: Calia Women's Long Sleeve Rashguard, $50, dickssportinggoods.com

I live in Florida, and one of my favorite ways to stay cool in the summer is being in the water. Whether I'm taking a water aerobics class at the local pool or swimming in the Gulf, I wear this rash guard to protect me from the sun (and decrease the number of places I need to apply sunscreen). When I'm on land, the water evaporating off the rash guard keeps me nice and cool. — Abigail Abesamis Demarest, updates editor

