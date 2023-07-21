Whoa, This Editor-Loved Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 35% Off in Every Single Color

An essential for any time of year. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven in the color Flame
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

With the kitchen being such a special place for many of us, it makes sense to invest in heirloom pieces to cook our way through our favorite dishes. And few brands have been deemed as valuable as Le Creuset. That's why the brand's Signature Chef's Oven found a home on our Senior Editor Carolyn Malcoun's wedding registry back in 2008.

It wasn't a coincidence that her "super foodie" aunt (as Malcoun calls her) bought it for her—avid cooks know it's a piece worth investing in. That sentiment is all the more true right now, however, since Le Creuset marked down the extra-large Dutch oven by 35% off in every single color.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

Malcoun chose this Dutch oven to be on her registry, since she knew it'd last forever. She's had this hefty 7.5-quart Dutch oven for well over a decade, which only reiterates how durable and long-lasting these pieces can be. It's made with the brand's classic cast iron base and comes complete with a strong enamel coating. The interior is a creamy-pale shade, and the exterior can be in any color you want. Malcoun herself owns the fiery-orange flame shade. "It's simply gorgeous," Malcoun says about the design. "For a long time, I just left it on my stove burner as a statement piece, a decoration."

Regardless of the color you choose, it'll come with a matching tight-fitting lid, topped with a stainless steel kob and the classic "Le Creuset" embossing along the top. The inside of the lid has ridges for moisture to hold on to, returning it back into the dish as it bakes. Its shape is similar to a classic Dutch oven, but with a more tapered, wider base.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

"It is great for making braises, soups, sauces and more," Malcoun says about the cookware piece. Its rounded bottom makes dishes with more liquid easy to stir, and its big, open design is great for braising proteins, since they'll have plenty of room. She specifically loves making this braised paprika chicken dish, as well as this lentil and vegetable stew that gets topped with parmesan.

It's safe to use on any stovetop, including induction, and it can go in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Technically it is dishwasher-safe, but we recommend cleaning it by hand. It's very easy to do, since the enameled coating is nonstick enough for food to wipe right off.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

With a discount this great, and an editor-approved seal, now is the best time to pick up this Dutch oven. You'll be able to use it all year-round, whether you're making a homemade tomato sauce from this season's produce, or a cozy-fall and winter stew come the cooler months. Just pick it up before it's too late, since we're not sure how long this deal will last.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage featuring some of the products part of the Prime Day roundup on Kitchen Deals
The 45 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab Before Amazon Prime Day Ends, From Le Creuset to Cuisinart
a collage of some of the products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Up to 60% Off
a collage of some of the products featured in the Williams-Sonoma July 4th Warehouse Sale
Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Zwilling and More Are Nearly 50% Off at Williams Sonoma This Weekend Only
a collage of the products featured in the Fourth of July Amazon Sale
Score Kitchenware Pieces Up to 71% Off From KitchenAid, All-Clad, Cuisinart and More Thanks to Amazon's July 4 Sale
a photo of the Brooks sneakers that are part of the sale
I Love These Light-as-Air Sneakers for Running and Walking, and They're a Steal Thanks to Prime Day
a collage featuring the nutribullet Blender and the All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set
Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Shop These 20+ Early Kitchen Deals
Le Creuset Just Launched a Pretty Neutral That Will Work in Any Kitchen
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Neutral Color That Will Look Great in Any Kitchen
a collage featuring the Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster, KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, and the Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte
I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About
a collage featuring some of the products featured in the sale
Hurry! Cuisinart, Breville and More Top-Rated Brands Are Over 50% Off in Amazon's Outlet Section
Le Creuset Is Launching a Juicy, Festive New Color for Holiday Giving
Le Creuset Is Launching a Juicy, Festive New Color for Holiday Gifting
Le Creuset and Staub products
Williams Sonoma Is Having a Major Sale on Staub and Le Creuset—Here's What You Can Grab for up to 70% Off
yellow cast iron dutch oven with the "Obsessed" logo
This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe Is Only $25—and I Need One ASAP
Le Creuset Destination Mug on a designed background
Le Creuset Is Selling Adorable City and State Mugs to Inspire Your Next Road Trip
a photo of Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten
The 5 Ina Garten Recipes That Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Making
One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta
What Is a Dutch Oven Anyway and Do You Need One?
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Remodeled Her Home Kitchen, and We Want to Copy Everything