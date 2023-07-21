Whoa, This Editor-Loved Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 35% Off in Every Single Color

With the kitchen being such a special place for many of us, it makes sense to invest in heirloom pieces to cook our way through our favorite dishes. And few brands have been deemed as valuable as Le Creuset. That's why the brand's Signature Chef's Oven found a home on our Senior Editor Carolyn Malcoun's wedding registry back in 2008.

It wasn't a coincidence that her "super foodie" aunt (as Malcoun calls her) bought it for her—avid cooks know it's a piece worth investing in. That sentiment is all the more true right now, however, since Le Creuset marked down the extra-large Dutch oven by 35% off in every single color.

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

Malcoun chose this Dutch oven to be on her registry, since she knew it'd last forever. She's had this hefty 7.5-quart Dutch oven for well over a decade, which only reiterates how durable and long-lasting these pieces can be. It's made with the brand's classic cast iron base and comes complete with a strong enamel coating. The interior is a creamy-pale shade, and the exterior can be in any color you want. Malcoun herself owns the fiery-orange flame shade. "It's simply gorgeous," Malcoun says about the design. "For a long time, I just left it on my stove burner as a statement piece, a decoration."

Regardless of the color you choose, it'll come with a matching tight-fitting lid, topped with a stainless steel kob and the classic "Le Creuset" embossing along the top. The inside of the lid has ridges for moisture to hold on to, returning it back into the dish as it bakes. Its shape is similar to a classic Dutch oven, but with a more tapered, wider base.

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

"It is great for making braises, soups, sauces and more," Malcoun says about the cookware piece. Its rounded bottom makes dishes with more liquid easy to stir, and its big, open design is great for braising proteins, since they'll have plenty of room. She specifically loves making this braised paprika chicken dish, as well as this lentil and vegetable stew that gets topped with parmesan.

It's safe to use on any stovetop, including induction, and it can go in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Technically it is dishwasher-safe, but we recommend cleaning it by hand. It's very easy to do, since the enameled coating is nonstick enough for food to wipe right off.

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

With a discount this great, and an editor-approved seal, now is the best time to pick up this Dutch oven. You'll be able to use it all year-round, whether you're making a homemade tomato sauce from this season's produce, or a cozy-fall and winter stew come the cooler months. Just pick it up before it's too late, since we're not sure how long this deal will last.

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com