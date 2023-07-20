Over 6,000 Shoppers Swear By These Glass Meal-Prep Containers for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner—and They're on Sale

Score a set of five below $30 on Amazon. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023

a photo of the M MCIRCO 5-Pack, 36 oz Glass Meal Prep Containers on sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

There are so many perks to meal-prep. The main ones, however, are saving yourself time and money. You won't have to scramble after work to make a satisfying meal, and you won't have to waste a ton of extra ingredients, either. But there's one thing that makes all of this even more enjoyable: the right set of containers.

Find the right ones, and batch cooking will become a total breeze. Not only will they keep your food airtight and fresh, but they'll make it easy to grab, heat, and eat your meal in a snap. And Amazon shoppers love these now-25% off containers for all those reasons and more.

M MCIRCO 5-Pack, 36 oz Glass Meal Prep Containers
Amazon

To buy: M Mcicro 5-Piece 3-Compartment Meal Prep Container Set, from $29.98 (was $39.99), amazon.com

Made from borosilicate glass, these containers come with three separate compartments and an airtight lid. You'll get five different containers in the set, and each has a 36-ounce capacity. All three compartments are divided equally for easy, guesswork-free prep. Since they're glass, it's easy to see what's inside, plus they wont hold onto stains or odors like plastic containers might.

To create the airtight seal, there's a silicone ring insert that goes inside the lid, along with a BPA free locking lid that has four tabs on each side. They snap on each side of the container's base for a secure seal.

M MCIRCO 5-Pack, 36 oz Glass Meal Prep Containers
Amazon

To buy: M Mcicro 5-Piece 2-Compartment Meal Prep Container Set, $29.98 (was $37.99), amazon.com

Another major perk of these containers is that they're microwave- and oven-safe, so you can pop the glass container right in to heat your food without dirtying additional plates or containers. They're also freezer-safe, so you can prepare meals far in advance and tuck them away for the future. And when everything's all said and done, cleaning up is a breeze, since (you guessed it) they're also dishwasher-safe.

They're on sale in various colors, with the gray shade (the silicone ring and the tabs are what change colors) at the highest discount. You can also pick these containers up on sale with just two compartments, and as a one compartment container too. They both come in sets of five, so you'll have enough for each day of the work week. The two-compartment container is divided into a larger side and a smaller size.

M MCIRCO 5-Pack, 36 oz Glass Meal Prep Containers
Amazon

To buy: M Mcicro 5-Piece Meal Prep Container Set, from $32.99 (was $39.99), amazon.com

Shoppers love these containers because they're so durable and seamless. "These are excellent for meal prep and I can't believe how good the quality is for the price," one customer wrote. Many shoppers call out that they love them for every meal too, whether it's snacks, breakfast, lunch or dinner—especially when they're on-the-go.

"I love the heavyweight glass and you can safely take the lid off and reheat in this glass dish. I use them for lunch everyday. Lids snap tightly and I put in the dishwasher," a second user wrote. Reviewers note that they're space-saving too, with one writing, "I love how spacious it is and it definitely reduced the container clutter in the fridge trying to pack up dinner and sides in separate containers."

With a discounted price and a versatile design, you can't go wrong with these meal prep containers. They'll help save you time on busy work nights, which we all need. Grab them on Amazon now.

