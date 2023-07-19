This Tool Is Key to Cutting Up the Perfect Herb Garnish Every Time, and It's Only $7

Chopping herbs with a chef's knife is precise work. It takes some skill with a knife to get even pieces, especially if you're trying to cut up big handfuls. But if you're still perfecting your knife skills, or just need a time-saving kitchen tool that takes some of the manual labor out of this process, there is another way to get the job done.

These 5-blade scissors are the key to effortlessly cutting herbs, and right now, you can grab a pair for just $7 — 52% off its original price.

To buy: $6.65 (was $13.99); amazon.com

These scissors feature five stainless steel blades, which are ideal for cutting several stems from cilantro, chives and other herbs at the same time. It can also cut the large leaves of bigger greens, like kale, into many small pieces at once. Whether you're adding garnish, seasoning or making a salad, you may never want to use a knife to cut herbs again.

According to the brand, the scissors make ten cuts at a time, which is a much more efficient method of chopping herbs than using a knife (unless you have the knife skills of a professional chef).

Plus, when you use these scissors the pieces come out uniformly every time, and you have better control over the size of pieces you want to cut, which might differ depending on whether you're not you want a garnish for a simple for a bowl of soup or a larger amount of to season an entire pot of stew.

One issue that comes up when using herb shears is that sometimes small pieces of green get stuck to the blades. However, this pair comes with a convenient scraping tool which removes any scraps in between the blades so that none of your herbs go to waste — and makes the scissors much easier to rinse clean when you're done with them.

More than 4,400 Amazon shoppers love how much easier and faster these herb scissors make food prep. One shopper who makes big batches of tabbouleh which requires parsley, wrote that these scissors cut "chopping time in half."

According to another shopper, these "scissors made cutting the herbs for salads a breeze," and added that the scissors "saved a lot of time while prepping meals." They even wrote that the "best feature is the cleaning attachment," which makes them easy to clean and ensures that "every bit of the herbs could be scraped out to use for recipes."

If you're looking for a time-saving tool that takes the effort out of cutting herbs for your favorite dishes, you need these herb scissors. At just $7 this is a head-turning deal you don't want to miss.

At the time of publishing the price was $7.