The 15 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Up to 60% Off

Including a Le Creuset Dutch oven for $135 less.

By Elisabeth Sherman
Published on July 18, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a collage of some of the products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, the retailer's biggest blowout sale of the year, has finally arrived. The sale started on July 17, and shoppers can find deals on clothes, shoes, beauty products, and homeware — including plenty of fashionable, and practical, products for the kitchen.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on new pieces of cookware that you will use all year long, from a versatile cast iron griddle to a durable Dutch oven. But this sale also offers an opportunity to grab kitchen tools — from a compact Dyson vacuum to a 15-piece knife set — that you might have had your eye on.

Nordstrom has slashed prices on top brands like Our Place, Le Creuest, and Viking and plenty more cookware, kitchen tools and serveware. Prices start at $33, so keep scrolling to reveal the 15 best deals on kitchen products you need to pick up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Cookware Deals

The weathered and scratched cookware in your cabinets needs to be replaced, and now is the perfect time to do it. Right now, you can grab one of the most coveted pieces of cookware out there, a Le Creuset Dutch oven, for just $240 — that's nearly $136 off the original price. This 4.5-quart version has an oval shape and a wide base which is ideal for searing meat and baking casseroles. Not only that, but it's also the perfect vessel for preparing pasta sauces, and it doubles as an elegant serving dish.

OUR PLACE Always Pan 2.0 Set
Nordstrom

To buy: Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set, $112.99 (was $150); amazon.com

A nonstick fry pan that will last for years is a kitchen essential. If yours has seen better days, the perfect replacement is this Our Place cookware set. It includes the now-legendary Always Pan, and includes a steamer basket, wooden spatula and lid for just $113. It can be used not just as a frying pan, but as a saute pan and a steamer. Plus,the pan's ceramic material is simple to wipe clean and is built to last for years.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Kitchen Tool Deals

Kitchen tools that perform well and look good are a big part of what makes cooking so enjoyable. Right now, a Viking 15-piece knife set housed inside a stylish acacia wood block is just $120 — 60% off the original price. That's a can't-miss deal on a knife set that comes with a bread knife, chef's knife, paring knife, six steak knives and more. All in all, it has every tool you need to tackle a wide variety of food prep tasks, from chopping vegetables to carving steaks and everything in between.

GIR 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set
Nordstrom

To buy: GIR 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set, $45.99 (was $64.75); amazon.com

You'll always want this cheerful set of silicone kitchen tools to be within reach whether you're cooking, baking or serving dinner. The set comes with three types of spatulas and two ladles. They can be used to stir batter, scramble eggs, taste-test soup, scrape the last peanut butter out of a jar and so much more. The durable material is heat- and stain-resistant, and is designed to last so you don't have to stress about replacing them for a while.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Tabletop Deals

Decorating your kitchen with elegant serving dishes most definitely sparks joy. That's why you might want to get your hands on this sleek marble serving board. It's just $32, and at 20- by 10-inches it's the perfect size for serving snacks that will entertain your guests at backyard gatherings and dinner parties. Whether you want to artfully display a selection of crudites and dips or serve cheese and charcuterie before dinner, this marble platter will showcase your favorite dishes beautifully.

VIKING 20-Inch Butcher Block Prep/Serving Board
Nordstrom

To buy: Viking 20-Inch Butcher's Block, $79.99 (was $99.99); nordstrom.com

A heavy duty cutting board makes food prep a breeze — and it even reduces the damage to your knives. This large Viking butcher block measures 20- by 14- by 1.5-inches so it can be used to chop, slice and dice big quantities of vegetables. It can also fit most cuts of meat, so you could trim the fat from pork loin or carve up steaks on it. As an added bonus, one side features three 1-cup indents for holding vegetables and other ingredients while you're cooking.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage featuring some of the products part of the Prime Day roundup on Kitchen Deals
The 45 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab Before Amazon Prime Day Ends, From Le Creuset to Cuisinart
a collage featuring the nutribullet Blender and the All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set
Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Shop These 20+ Early Kitchen Deals
a collage of some of the products featured in the Williams-Sonoma July 4th Warehouse Sale
Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Zwilling and More Are Nearly 50% Off at Williams Sonoma This Weekend Only
a collage of the products featured in the Fourth of July Amazon Sale
Score Kitchenware Pieces Up to 71% Off From KitchenAid, All-Clad, Cuisinart and More Thanks to Amazon's July 4 Sale
a collage featuring some of the products featured in the sale
Hurry! Cuisinart, Breville and More Top-Rated Brands Are Over 50% Off in Amazon's Outlet Section
a collage featuring the Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster, KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, and the Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte
I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About
a photo of the food storage containers on sale
These Containers Will Help You Achieve the Tidy Pantry You've Always Dreamed About—and They're on Sale for 50% Off
a photo of a pan from EatingWell's latest cookware collection with One Skillet Easy Ground Chicken Pasta in the pot
EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection on HSN
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Remodeled Her Home Kitchen, and We Want to Copy Everything
a photo of the EatingWell Every Day Pan set
I Never Owned a Nonstick Pan, but This One Now Has a Permanent Spot in My Kitchen
Le Creuset Is Launching a Juicy, Festive New Color for Holiday Giving
Le Creuset Is Launching a Juicy, Festive New Color for Holiday Gifting
Viking 3-Ply Stainless Steel Oval Roaster With Rack, Emile Henry Ruffled Pie Dish, aand Viking Tri-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set on a designed bakground
I'm Snagging These 3 Kitchen Items for Thanksgiving While They're Still on Sale
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray Celebrated the 15th Anniversary of Her Favorite Pot of All Time—Here's Where to Get Your Own
Le Creuset and Staub products
Williams Sonoma Is Having a Major Sale on Staub and Le Creuset—Here's What You Can Grab for up to 70% Off
Le Creuset Just Launched a Pretty Neutral That Will Work in Any Kitchen
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Neutral Color That Will Look Great in Any Kitchen
a le Creuset pot in black and white on a designed background with question marks on top
Le Creuset Is Bringing Back a Gorgeous Colorway—But You Can Only Get It at Outlet Locations