The 15 Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Up to 60% Off

Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, the retailer's biggest blowout sale of the year, has finally arrived. The sale started on July 17, and shoppers can find deals on clothes, shoes, beauty products, and homeware — including plenty of fashionable, and practical, products for the kitchen.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on new pieces of cookware that you will use all year long, from a versatile cast iron griddle to a durable Dutch oven. But this sale also offers an opportunity to grab kitchen tools — from a compact Dyson vacuum to a 15-piece knife set — that you might have had your eye on.

Nordstrom has slashed prices on top brands like Our Place, Le Creuest, and Viking and plenty more cookware, kitchen tools and serveware. Prices start at $33, so keep scrolling to reveal the 15 best deals on kitchen products you need to pick up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Cookware Deals

The weathered and scratched cookware in your cabinets needs to be replaced, and now is the perfect time to do it. Right now, you can grab one of the most coveted pieces of cookware out there, a Le Creuset Dutch oven, for just $240 — that's nearly $136 off the original price. This 4.5-quart version has an oval shape and a wide base which is ideal for searing meat and baking casseroles. Not only that, but it's also the perfect vessel for preparing pasta sauces, and it doubles as an elegant serving dish.

Nordstrom

To buy: Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set, $112.99 (was $150); amazon.com

A nonstick fry pan that will last for years is a kitchen essential. If yours has seen better days, the perfect replacement is this Our Place cookware set. It includes the now-legendary Always Pan, and includes a steamer basket, wooden spatula and lid for just $113. It can be used not just as a frying pan, but as a saute pan and a steamer. Plus,the pan's ceramic material is simple to wipe clean and is built to last for years.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Kitchen Tool Deals

Kitchen tools that perform well and look good are a big part of what makes cooking so enjoyable. Right now, a Viking 15-piece knife set housed inside a stylish acacia wood block is just $120 — 60% off the original price. That's a can't-miss deal on a knife set that comes with a bread knife, chef's knife, paring knife, six steak knives and more. All in all, it has every tool you need to tackle a wide variety of food prep tasks, from chopping vegetables to carving steaks and everything in between.

Nordstrom

To buy: GIR 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set, $45.99 (was $64.75); amazon.com

You'll always want this cheerful set of silicone kitchen tools to be within reach whether you're cooking, baking or serving dinner. The set comes with three types of spatulas and two ladles. They can be used to stir batter, scramble eggs, taste-test soup, scrape the last peanut butter out of a jar and so much more. The durable material is heat- and stain-resistant, and is designed to last so you don't have to stress about replacing them for a while.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Tabletop Deals

Decorating your kitchen with elegant serving dishes most definitely sparks joy. That's why you might want to get your hands on this sleek marble serving board. It's just $32, and at 20- by 10-inches it's the perfect size for serving snacks that will entertain your guests at backyard gatherings and dinner parties. Whether you want to artfully display a selection of crudites and dips or serve cheese and charcuterie before dinner, this marble platter will showcase your favorite dishes beautifully.

Nordstrom

To buy: Viking 20-Inch Butcher's Block, $79.99 (was $99.99); nordstrom.com

A heavy duty cutting board makes food prep a breeze — and it even reduces the damage to your knives. This large Viking butcher block measures 20- by 14- by 1.5-inches so it can be used to chop, slice and dice big quantities of vegetables. It can also fit most cuts of meat, so you could trim the fat from pork loin or carve up steaks on it. As an added bonus, one side features three 1-cup indents for holding vegetables and other ingredients while you're cooking.