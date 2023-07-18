This Powerful Ninja Blender Has 6,200+ Perfect Ratings, and It's Under $100 Right Now

We've all been there. You're trying to make the most refreshing, thick, almost spoonable smoothie on a hot summer day, but your blender just doesn't want to, well, blend. Needless to say, the same disappointment strikes when you try to make anything like homemade nut butters, dips and spreads.

But, that's where this specially designed blender from Ninja comes in. Made specifically to smooth its way through thick mixtures (along with your run of the mill smoothie) with none of the frustrating stalling, it's the blender you need if you're a smoothie lover. And just in time to cool down for summer, it's currently 25% off.

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Blender, $89.99 (was $119.99), amazon.com

So, how exactly does this blender work? It looks similar to the brand's standard personal blenders, with a few helpful adjustments. You'll get a powerful 1,200-watt motor base to power through anything, plus a lid with built-in hybrid edge blades for maximum breakdown.

There are also three different cups included, and one is specifically designed for thick mixtures. It has a built-in tamper at the top that you can twist as it blends, which helps move ingredients along without having to even open the container. Along with that 14-ounce container, you'll get two standard 24-ounce containers for less-thick blends, like smoothies, dressings and more.

The base has a front display, with button settings to make blending even easier. You can hit start for a manual blend, hit the pulse button for more control, or choose between its presets. The presets are divided into two sections: drinkable and spoonable. Drinkable has one setting for extract (also known as juices), or smoothie. Spoonable allows you to choose from spreads or bowls. The blender itself is compact too, coming in at roughly 7- by 7- by 11-inches.

For taking smoothies, dressings, and more on the go, the cups come with spout lids for easy drinking or pouring. And when everything's all said and done, the cups are easy to clean since they're dishwasher-safe.

With more than 6,200 perfect ratings, shoppers love just how powerful this blender is, with some saying its strength is comparable if not easier to use than beloved Vitamix blenders. "This thing could crush steel," one shopper writes "It has an automatic timer depending on what you are doing and buttons for extract, smoothie, spread, and bowl. You will never need another blender/juicer," they add.

Others call out that they love this blender's versatility, too. "We seriously love this thing. We have used it for smoothie bowls, smoothies, guacamole, and other dips, and blended adult beverages, and snow cones. It [works] great for everything," a third user wrote. Aside from the fact that you can make anything from lush hummus, to frozen desserts with ease, shoppers also love just how compact and easy-to-clean it is.

There's not much more you can ask from a blender. Score this small, yet powerful Ninja blender now while it's on sale. You'll have smoothie bowls and crudité platters with homemade dips just in time to beat the summer heat.

At the time of publishing, the price was $89.99.