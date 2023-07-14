Amazon Shoppers Love These Lunch Boxes for Meal Prep, and You Can Score Two for Just $15

Finding a compact lunch box that easy to take anywhere is tricky. Some of them leak, while others are too bulky to fit in everyday purses or backpacks. But we might just have found the goldilocks of lunch boxes: stackable containers that hold hefty portions of your favorite meals and snacks.

These Bentgo lunch boxes are about to become your new favorite meal prep containers, and right now, you can score a set of two at Amazon for $15.

To buy: $14.99 with coupon (was $29.99); amazon.com

What makes these lunch boxes stand out is that it has space for an exciting multi-course meal — the top container has two compartments with a ¾ cup volume each, while the container on the bottom can fit 2 cups of food. This system lets you pack a lunch that consists of a main meal and sides — think chicken and rice with steamed vegetables or a green salad with crackers and sliced fruit.

When it comes to saving space, these containers have you covered. Not only are they stackable and nest together easily when they aren't being used, but they can be secured together using the included velcro strap. That way, they won't roll around your bag on your way to work or take up any unnecessary space.

They're also microwave-safe, so you reheat your food when you get to where you're going, and when you get home just pop them in the dishwasher to clean them out before the next use. And as an added bonus there is a utensil holder on the lid of the bottom container.

More than 31,300 Amazon shoppers love these lunch boxes, thanks to the fact that they're spacious, versatile, and make packing lunch on-the-go an effortless task. One shopper who has a busy work schedule wrote that these containers make "meal prep ahead of time so convenient and easy." They added that they "put breakfast fare in one section and something for lunch in the other, or put lunch in one section and fruits and snacks in the other."

Another shopper thought the strap was effective at keeping the containers together and wrote that they also, "kept [their] food warm and the containers were good for separating hot and cold foods."

If you've been searching for the perfect meal prep containers that are spacious enough to fit nutritious meals but are compact enough to transport anywhere, grab the Bento stackable lunch box right now. At just $15 for two containers, it's a great deal.

At the time of publishing the price was $14.99.