Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at REI, Including Editor-Loved Brooks and Nike Sneakers

It's no secret that we love walking and running around here. It's a great way to move your body and push yourself, and there is evidence to support that it can help improve your mental health. While running is completely free, you do need to spend a little bit to get the right gear. And sneakers are at the top of the list.

An essential for proper form and recovery, the right shoe is the first thing you need to grab. But they can be expensive, which is why it pays to score them at a discount. Luckily, while the weather is still warm, REI went ahead and slashed the prices on tons of running shoes, whether you're hitting the trail, the road, or the gym. You can shop 10 of the best picks below up to 50% off, including a couple editor-loved picks.

Best REI Running Sneaker Deals

Brooks is one brand that has been popular among our editors, and one shoe Editorial Director Penelope Wall can't run without is the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22. "I have been running in this shoe for over 10 years," Wall says. She bought them when she was training for a half marathon, and started to develop foot pain. "The pain stopped when I switched to these shoes. I run primarily on concrete which can be tough on your body. I love how these shoes give me a bounce in my step and are so comfortable. It's the only running shoe I'll buy," she added.

The shoe blends cushion and support with extra foam in the midsole, with stretch and structure in the upper. The sole of the shoe also has extra grip to keep an extra motion under control. On sale, they're a great option to buy, especially if you plan to run outside.

You'll also be able to score a pair of Hokas on sale, which isn't always easy to find. The Gaviota 4 shoe is discounted in both black or blue right now. These sneakers have a maximum cushion that goes all throughout the sole, with a focus in the arch.

The tongue and collar of the shoe has been reworked to be even more plush around your foot, making this a comfortable choice that still maintains stability.

The Nike Pegasus trail sneakers are another editor favorite—Brierley Horton, senior commerce editor, has bought three different pairs of this model. These are the ones to grab if you plan to take your runs outside on both the train and the road. "They're lightweight enough to comfortably run on the trail and even tackle some light road running," she says.

The focus is the shoe's versatile design. It allows them to be cushioned enough to absorb impact from roads, while also maintaining enough grip to keep you gliding on trails. "The sole offers more cushion and shock-absorption for when the trail is a little slick or peppered with rocks and sticks. I also love how they always offer some flashy colors," Horton says.

For an incredible discount and a variety of colors, check out the Adidas Adizero Boston 11 sneakers. They have a neutral support level and a moderate level of cushion, so they're a good well-rounded pair to help boost and support you as you go from the beginning to the end of your workout. The sole was also designed to help grip the ground for added support..

Whether you love to run or are just getting into it, a fresh new pair of sneakers is an essential part of the journey. Shop even more deals below.

