Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at REI, Including Editor-Loved Brooks and Nike Sneakers

Run, don’t walk! 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a collage featuring two sneakers featured in the REI sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brans

It's no secret that we love walking and running around here. It's a great way to move your body and push yourself, and there is evidence to support that it can help improve your mental health. While running is completely free, you do need to spend a little bit to get the right gear. And sneakers are at the top of the list.

An essential for proper form and recovery, the right shoe is the first thing you need to grab. But they can be expensive, which is why it pays to score them at a discount. Luckily, while the weather is still warm, REI went ahead and slashed the prices on tons of running shoes, whether you're hitting the trail, the road, or the gym. You can shop 10 of the best picks below up to 50% off, including a couple editor-loved picks.

Best REI Running Sneaker Deals

Brooks is one brand that has been popular among our editors, and one shoe Editorial Director Penelope Wall can't run without is the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22. "I have been running in this shoe for over 10 years," Wall says. She bought them when she was training for a half marathon, and started to develop foot pain. "The pain stopped when I switched to these shoes. I run primarily on concrete which can be tough on your body. I love how these shoes give me a bounce in my step and are so comfortable. It's the only running shoe I'll buy," she added.

The shoe blends cushion and support with extra foam in the midsole, with stretch and structure in the upper. The sole of the shoe also has extra grip to keep an extra motion under control. On sale, they're a great option to buy, especially if you plan to run outside.

Rei

To buy: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Road-Running Shoes, $110.83 (was $140), amazon.com

You'll also be able to score a pair of Hokas on sale, which isn't always easy to find. The Gaviota 4 shoe is discounted in both black or blue right now. These sneakers have a maximum cushion that goes all throughout the sole, with a focus in the arch.

The tongue and collar of the shoe has been reworked to be even more plush around your foot, making this a comfortable choice that still maintains stability.

Rei

To buy: Hoka Gaviota 4 Road-Running Shoes, $136.93 (was $170), amazon.com

The Nike Pegasus trail sneakers are another editor favorite—Brierley Horton, senior commerce editor, has bought three different pairs of this model. These are the ones to grab if you plan to take your runs outside on both the train and the road. "They're lightweight enough to comfortably run on the trail and even tackle some light road running," she says.

Rei

To buy: Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 Trail-Running Shoes, $100.93 (was $145), amazon.com

The focus is the shoe's versatile design. It allows them to be cushioned enough to absorb impact from roads, while also maintaining enough grip to keep you gliding on trails. "The sole offers more cushion and shock-absorption for when the trail is a little slick or peppered with rocks and sticks. I also love how they always offer some flashy colors," Horton says.

Rei

To buy: Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes, $79.93 (was $160), amazon.com

For an incredible discount and a variety of colors, check out the Adidas Adizero Boston 11 sneakers. They have a neutral support level and a moderate level of cushion, so they're a good well-rounded pair to help boost and support you as you go from the beginning to the end of your workout. The sole was also designed to help grip the ground for added support..

Whether you love to run or are just getting into it, a fresh new pair of sneakers is an essential part of the journey. Shop even more deals below.

Rei

To buy: Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail-Running Shoes, $100.93 (was $130, amazon.com

Rei

To buy: Adidas 4DFWD x Parley Road-Running Shoes, $109.93 (was $220), amazon.com

Rei

To buy: Merrell Rubato Trail-Running Shoes, $109.73 (was $150), amazon.com

Rei

To buy: Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Road-Running Shoes, $104.93 (was $150), amazon.com

Rei

To buy: Brooks Hyperion Tempo Road-Running Shoes, $120.93 (was $150), amazon.com

Rei

To buy: Saucony Triumph 20 Road-Running Shoes, $120.93 (was $160), amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
legs of a woman running on a designed background
The 20 Best Running Shoes, According to Experts
a photo of the food storage containers on sale
These Containers Will Help You Achieve the Tidy Pantry You've Always Dreamed About—and They're on Sale for 50% Off
a collage of some of the products featured in the Williams-Sonoma July 4th Warehouse Sale
Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Zwilling and More Are Nearly 50% Off at Williams Sonoma This Weekend Only
a collage featuring some of the products featured in the sale
Hurry! Cuisinart, Breville and More Top-Rated Brands Are Over 50% Off in Amazon's Outlet Section
an illustration of a silhouette of a head with a wine glass and wine bottle in the brain
How Does Alcohol Affect Your Brain Health?
a photo of omega 3 supplements floating
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Omega-3s Every Day
an illustration of someone sleeping
The Best Supplements for Better Sleep, According to a Doctor
a photo of a woman holding a bottle of supplements
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Vitamin D Every Day
a photo of a woman drinking a bottle of water outside
4 Signs You're Drinking Too Much Water
a photo of someone drinking a glass of wine overlaid of a graphic of a heartbeat
Does Drinking Alcohol Affect Your Risk for Heart Disease?
an illustration of a brain inside an ice cube
What Happens to Your Body When You Have a Brain Freeze
a collage of people exercising and moving in various ways such as dancing, riding a bike, walking a dog, stretching, and more
What Is Joyful Movement?
Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh's New Kitchen Line Is Now Available at Macy's—and It's Up to 50% Off for a Limited Time
a photo of two women walking a trail
The Best Walking Plan to Help You Reduce Stress
a collage featuring a photo of a woman drinking water with a background of a cracked surface
Does Dehydration Cause Weight Gain?
Illustration of blender and glass of green juice, food scale, pills and fork and knife crossing
9 Outdated Dieting Trends That Need to Be Retired ASAP, According to Dietitians