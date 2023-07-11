I Love These Light-as-Air Sneakers for Running and Walking, and They're a Steal Thanks to Prime Day

I'm not the most elite runner, but I'll often get the itch to head outside for a good workout, especially in the summer. Whenever I get the motivation to go exercise, the right gear makes all the difference. Sneakers are especially important, since the comfort level can make a huge impact on how I feel while I run, and afterwards.

That's why I have a pair of the Brooks Ghost 14. A longtime favorite between both myself and EatingWell Associate Editorial Director Victoria Seaver, they're the perfect less-expensive shoe that makes our daily walks and runs all the more enjoyable. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can grab a pair of your own for over 35% off.

Since I don't run or walk on pavement often, I really needed a shoe that could not only stand up to the hard surface, but also felt comfortable and cushioned enough to catch the impact with each step. These shoes are perfect—they're not too thick or clunky, but there's just enough cushion to soften the blow.

The midsole is softly designed and updated (there are previous models of the Ghost), with an overall neutral amount of padding and support all throughout the shoe, which I love. The heel itself holds the bulk of the cushion to help absorb impact as you hit the heel with each step, all with a strategically segmented design to go from heel to toe with ease.

The fit of the shoe is comfortable, since the improved mesh is breathable and the cushion is lightweight. I don't feel like I'm lifting a shoe whenever I run—everything feels seamless. Seaver agrees too. She's been buying the shoes since 2017 (you need to replace sneakers after a certain amount of miles, especially if you use them often), and she loves the shoes' overall value.

The price point is great, especially with the sale, plus the overall comfort of the shoe makes them worth it for her. She says they often help with any soreness she might feel in her hips or knees after long walks on pavement. Plus, she loves how high-quality the shoelaces are, as they'll last as long as the shoe does.

I agree with this sentiment, since they help alleviate any discomfort I might have running or walking outside. I'm not a consistent runner, but when I do choose to go for one, my body needs all the help it can get.

All in all, they're a no-fuss shoe that I know I can count on over and over again. I personally own this blue and green colorway, though you can score other shades on sale like this navy blend and this black and pink combo (the men's version is on sale as well).

Pick up the Brooks Ghost 14 now, while they're the lowest price we've seen in a while. With their value, it's going to be tough to pass these up.

