Nurses Swear By These Asics Sneakers for 16 Hour Shifts—and They're Only $35 for Prime Day

Comfort is key and choosing the right shoe can make a huge impact, especially if you're on your feet a lot. And, if there's one group of people we trust to pick out a good pair of shoes, it's nurses.

Their recommendations go a long way, since they're on their feet for hours on end. A good sneaker can make or break their workday. And according to several nurses, these Asics Gel-Venture 8 sneakers are some of the most comfortable. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can score a pair on sale for as low as $34, depending on the color you pick.

Amazon

To buy: from $34.97 with Prime (was $70), amazon.com

When you break down the perks of this sneaker, it makes sense that those who are on their feet love them. They're designed to be versatile, since they have the right amount of cushion and support for a neutral result. That means you can use them to walk through cities, to go to work, or to run on trails. It has a padded footbed for extra cushion and a gel midsole to help absorb shock with each step.

It was also recently updated to include more room in the front of the shoe, as well as additional rubber tracking on the shoe's sole to help grip the floor or ground as you walk.

Amazon

To buy: from $34.97 with Prime (was $70), amazon.com

The shoe is also designed with a mesh lining at the top for breathability, which is key if you're wearing the shoe all day. The back is padded, and so is the tongue to ensure even more comfort.

These shoes have gained over 11,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, including everyone from nurses to hikers and runners. One nurse who is on their feet for 16 hours a day writes that "These are the only kind of shoes that I buy. They fit [perfectly] and are comfy."

Amazon

To buy: from $34.97 with Prime (was $70), amazon.com

Another nurse said they picked these shoes to help with their back pain caused by their gait. "This is a solid shoe that fits right out of the box. I was able to wear them all day at work without issues," they wrote. A third user noted that they not only use them for nursing, but also for running and walking, since they're that versatile.

"So comfortable, my feet never hurt wearing these, not even after a long day! Highly recommend," another shopper wrote.

Amazon

To buy: from $34.97 with Prime (was $70), amazon.com

For the ultimate level of comfort, pick up these bestselling Asics sneakers while they're on sale. With approval from nurses who are on their feet all day, they're a safe bet for comfort no matter where ar you're walking.

More Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Shoes:

Amazon

To buy: from $69.95 (was $110), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $89.21 (was $140), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $25.49 (was $49.99), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $33.39 (was $75), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $22.93 (was $50), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $74.99 (was $129.95), amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: from $26 (was $55), amazon.com