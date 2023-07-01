With the Fourth of July long weekend officially here, now's the perfect time to sit back, relax and get together with friends and family for the barbecue of the summer. And, although it'll be jam-packed with tons of outdoor activities, you'll likely have some downtime on your hands.

In between all the beach and sun, ice cream runs and cornhole-playing, you can also check out the Fourth of July deals in Amazon's sale section.

Even though Prime Day is just a few weeks away, Amazon has still discounted even more cookware, appliances, tools and even food storage containers for the Fourth. Shoppers can save on our favorite brands too, like All-Clad, Staub and KitchenAid, with discounts climbing up to 71% off. Shop over 20 of the best picks below, starting at $10.

Best Cookware Deals

Thanks to July 4 deals, you can score some of our favorite tested pieces on sale, like this Le Creuset nonstick skillet. An essential piece of cookware, this pan can handle anything from eggs for brunch to weeknight chicken dinners.

To buy: from $87.95 (was $109.95), amazon.com

When we stacked up seven nonstick skillets to find the best, this Le Creuset pan tied for first place. It gave us nearly perfect results in our tests, cooking eggs and browning salmon, and exhibited a superior heat-conductivity. Nothing (not even the oil!) stuck to the surface. It's also oven-safe up to 500℉, so you can use it without much limitation. Grab any size for 20% off right now.

To buy: $169.99 (was $450), amazon.com

If you want to go the stainless steel cookware route, this set from Cuisinart is a staggering 62% off on Amazon right now. It comes with a 1.5-, 2.5-, and 3-quart saucepan with glass lids, an 8-quart stockpot with a lid, plus an 8-, and 10-inch skillet and a steamer insert. With the heat-holding, durable stainless steel exterior and aluminum core, these pans can handle the heat of your kitchen. They're also broiler-, and oven-safe up to 500°F.

Best Appliance Deals

You can also grab one of our tested-favorite appliances too. This Shardor spice grinder has a double discount this weekend, now priced at just $31. It also tied for first place, but this grinder is quite unique. It's the best option for both dry and wet ingredients.

To buy: $31.58 with coupon (was $46.99), amazon.com

That's because it comes with two metal bowl inserts with two different blades. One comes with a double blade, the other with a quadruple blade. We love it for grinding whole toasted spices, but you can also use it to blend herbs and aromatics like garlic. It's great for sauce bases, like homemade curry pastes, as well as homemade spice blends like garam masala. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but it's also easy to clean. There's not much more we could ask for in a grinder, if we're honest.

To buy: from $354.34 (was $459.99), amazon.com

Another must-grab is a coveted KitchenAid mixer. The Artisan series model is up to 23% off right now, depending on the color you choose. It's a stand mixer with a tilt-head style, meaning the top of the mixer that holds the attachment will lift up to leave room for adding ingredients or scraping the bowl. You'll get a hefty 5-quart stainless steel bowl with the mixer, plus a whisk, paddle and dough hook attachment. It also comes with a pouring shield to make it easy to add liquids without risking any spilling.

Best Kitchen Tool and Accessory Deals

Take advantage of the holiday weekend discounts to get some helpful tools, gadgets and accessories. Just in time for all of the freshly grown summer lettuce, you can grab our favorite large-capacity salad spinner on sale for just over 30% off. If you've ever grown your own produce, especially lettuce, you know it typically requires a good clean before you even dream of eating it. The Farberware spinner gets the job done while keeping lettuce dry and undamaged.

To buy: $21.96 (was $32.99), amazon.com

This spinner is the best for cleaning large batches of greens, since the basket can hold up to 5.25 quarts (the bowl can hold 6.6 quarts). It has a classic design, just use the pump to spin the greens and hit the brake button to stop the spinning. Plus, for easy storage, the pump actually collapses and locks down to reduce height.

To buy: $10.79 with coupon (was $19.99), amazon.com

This Zulay Kitchen garlic press is also on sale for just over $10 with an additional coupon. It has an impressive 15,300 five-star ratings to date. That's all thanks to its nifty design that crushes cloves with ease and little waste, according to shoppers. "It was close to garlic harvest time in our garden, so I thought I could use a garlic press. This one is nearly perfect," one person wrote in a review, adding that it felt weighty and pressed garlic with ease.

Best Food Storage Container Deals

From keeping leftovers fresh to storing ingredients and meal-prepped dishes, good food storage containers are a must. Luckily, there are few to grab on sale right now. This OXO glass container set is rarely discounted, but you can pick it up at a lower price right now. It's a 16-piece set, meaning you'll get eight containers, plus lids for each.

To buy: $44.52 (was $55.99), amazon.com

One of the best things about this set is that it includes a variety of sizes and shapes, from large to small and rectangular to circular, so they'll work for a variety of items. Each comes with glass bases and BPA-free plastic lids with latches to keep food airtight.

To buy: $9.99 (was $10.99), amazon.com

And, these popular overnight oat containers are also on sale. If you're big into breakfast and snack prep, this is the one deal to grab. The two-piece set comes with a glass jar body that holds up to 16 ounces, each with silicone lids. The glass also comes with a silicone ring and a slot that holds the stainless steel spoon it comes with. It has everything you need for breakfast on the go.