Score Kitchenware Pieces Up to 71% Off From KitchenAid, All-Clad, Cuisinart and More Thanks to Amazon's July 4 Sale

Shop deals before it’s too late. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a collage of the products featured in the Fourth of July Amazon Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

With the Fourth of July long weekend officially here, now's the perfect time to sit back, relax and get together with friends and family for the barbecue of the summer. And, although it'll be jam-packed with tons of outdoor activities, you'll likely have some downtime on your hands.

In between all the beach and sun, ice cream runs and cornhole-playing, you can also check out the Fourth of July deals in Amazon's sale section.

Even though Prime Day is just a few weeks away, Amazon has still discounted even more cookware, appliances, tools and even food storage containers for the Fourth. Shoppers can save on our favorite brands too, like All-Clad, Staub and KitchenAid, with discounts climbing up to 71% off. Shop over 20 of the best picks below, starting at $10.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan (2.7 qt, 10.5")
Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Thanks to July 4 deals, you can score some of our favorite tested pieces on sale, like this Le Creuset nonstick skillet. An essential piece of cookware, this pan can handle anything from eggs for brunch to weeknight chicken dinners.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 8"
Amazon

To buy: from $87.95 (was $109.95), amazon.com

When we stacked up seven nonstick skillets to find the best, this Le Creuset pan tied for first place. It gave us nearly perfect results in our tests, cooking eggs and browning salmon, and exhibited a superior heat-conductivity. Nothing (not even the oil!) stuck to the surface. It's also oven-safe up to 500℉, so you can use it without much limitation. Grab any size for 20% off right now.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set, Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Collection 77-11G
Amazon

To buy: $169.99 (was $450), amazon.com

If you want to go the stainless steel cookware route, this set from Cuisinart is a staggering 62% off on Amazon right now. It comes with a 1.5-, 2.5-, and 3-quart saucepan with glass lids, an 8-quart stockpot with a lid, plus an 8-, and 10-inch skillet and a steamer insert. With the heat-holding, durable stainless steel exterior and aluminum core, these pans can handle the heat of your kitchen. They're also broiler-, and oven-safe up to 500°F.

Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender with 1200W Auto-iQ Base
Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

You can also grab one of our tested-favorite appliances too. This Shardor spice grinder has a double discount this weekend, now priced at just $31. It also tied for first place, but this grinder is quite unique. It's the best option for both dry and wet ingredients.

SHARDOR Coffee Grinder Electric
Amazon

To buy: $31.58 with coupon (was $46.99), amazon.com

That's because it comes with two metal bowl inserts with two different blades. One comes with a double blade, the other with a quadruple blade. We love it for grinding whole toasted spices, but you can also use it to blend herbs and aromatics like garlic. It's great for sauce bases, like homemade curry pastes, as well as homemade spice blends like garam masala. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but it's also easy to clean. There's not much more we could ask for in a grinder, if we're honest.

KitchenAid KSM150PSMC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon

To buy: from $354.34 (was $459.99), amazon.com

Another must-grab is a coveted KitchenAid mixer. The Artisan series model is up to 23% off right now, depending on the color you choose. It's a stand mixer with a tilt-head style, meaning the top of the mixer that holds the attachment will lift up to leave room for adding ingredients or scraping the bowl. You'll get a hefty 5-quart stainless steel bowl with the mixer, plus a whisk, paddle and dough hook attachment. It also comes with a pouring shield to make it easy to add liquids without risking any spilling.

Bell Dream Popsicle Molds
Amazon

Best Kitchen Tool and Accessory Deals

Take advantage of the holiday weekend discounts to get some helpful tools, gadgets and accessories. Just in time for all of the freshly grown summer lettuce, you can grab our favorite large-capacity salad spinner on sale for just over 30% off. If you've ever grown your own produce, especially lettuce, you know it typically requires a good clean before you even dream of eating it. The Farberware spinner gets the job done while keeping lettuce dry and undamaged.

Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Spinner with Bowl
Amazon

To buy: $21.96 (was $32.99), amazon.com

This spinner is the best for cleaning large batches of greens, since the basket can hold up to 5.25 quarts (the bowl can hold 6.6 quarts). It has a classic design, just use the pump to spin the greens and hit the brake button to stop the spinning. Plus, for easy storage, the pump actually collapses and locks down to reduce height.

Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press
Amazon

To buy: $10.79 with coupon (was $19.99), amazon.com

This Zulay Kitchen garlic press is also on sale for just over $10 with an additional coupon. It has an impressive 15,300 five-star ratings to date. That's all thanks to its nifty design that crushes cloves with ease and little waste, according to shoppers. "It was close to garlic harvest time in our garden, so I thought I could use a garlic press. This one is nearly perfect," one person wrote in a review, adding that it felt weighty and pressed garlic with ease.

PrepNaturals glass food storage containers
Amazon

Best Food Storage Container Deals

From keeping leftovers fresh to storing ingredients and meal-prepped dishes, good food storage containers are a must. Luckily, there are few to grab on sale right now. This OXO glass container set is rarely discounted, but you can pick it up at a lower price right now. It's a 16-piece set, meaning you'll get eight containers, plus lids for each.

OXO Good Grips 16 Piece Glass Smart Seal Airtight Everyday Container Set
Amazon

To buy: $44.52 (was $55.99), amazon.com

One of the best things about this set is that it includes a variety of sizes and shapes, from large to small and rectangular to circular, so they'll work for a variety of items. Each comes with glass bases and BPA-free plastic lids with latches to keep food airtight.

PFUM Overnight Oats Jars with Spoon and Lid 16 oz [2 Pack]
Amazon

To buy: $9.99 (was $10.99), amazon.com

And, these popular overnight oat containers are also on sale. If you're big into breakfast and snack prep, this is the one deal to grab. The two-piece set comes with a glass jar body that holds up to 16 ounces, each with silicone lids. The glass also comes with a silicone ring and a slot that holds the stainless steel spoon it comes with. It has everything you need for breakfast on the go.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage featuring the nutribullet Blender and the All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set
Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Shop These 20+ Early Kitchen Deals
a collage of some of the products featured in the Williams-Sonoma July 4th Warehouse Sale
Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Zwilling and More Are Nearly 50% Off at Williams Sonoma This Weekend Only
a collage featuring some of the products featured in the sale
Hurry! Cuisinart, Breville and More Top-Rated Brands Are Over 50% Off in Amazon's Outlet Section
a collage featuring the Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster, KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, and the Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte
I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About
a collage of KitchenAid products that are part of the sale
These KitchenAid Meal Prepping Tools Are on Up to 30% Off on Amazon Right Now—And They Start at Just $4
a photo of the food storage containers on sale
These Containers Will Help You Achieve the Tidy Pantry You've Always Dreamed About—and They're on Sale for 50% Off
a photo of the Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper
This Time-Saving Vegetable Chopper Is a Must-Have for Meal Prep and It's Only $19 at Amazon
a photo of the Bissell Vacuum on sale
This Bissell Gadget Will Mop and Vacuum Your Kitchen Floors in One Fell Swoop, and It's 30% Off
a photo of some of the Le Creuset products featured in the sale
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Almost Over—Shop Deals on Le Creuset, Staub and More for Over 60% Off
a photo of Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry's Pottery Barn Collection Features Tons of Entertaining Essentials, and Pieces Are on Sale Starting at $19
a photo of the Insulated Yogurt Container
Amazon Shoppers Say This Yogurt Container 'Doesn't Leak At All,' and It's on Sale Right Now
3 home products on a designed background
The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals You Can Shop on Target, Williams Sonoma, and More
a photo of the EatingWell Every Day Pan set
I Never Owned a Nonstick Pan, but This One Now Has a Permanent Spot in My Kitchen
a photo of a pan from EatingWell's latest cookware collection with One Skillet Easy Ground Chicken Pasta in the pot
EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection on HSN
a photo of a Costco storefront
The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in May
a photo of a Costco storefront
The 14 Best Sale Items at Costco in December