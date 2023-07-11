The 30+ Best Kitchen Deals to Grab During Amazon Prime Day, From Le Creuset to Cuisinart

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here: It's finally Amazon Prime Day. This shopping event lasts only 48 hours, and coveted brands like Lodge, Ninja, Le Creuset and Cuisinart are all on big sale. In fact, there are so many can't-miss deals on kitchen products across every category that you might be feeling overwhelmed by where to start.

To help you sort through the thousands of deals on kitchen products that Prime Day has to offer, we rounded up 31 of the best ones on kitchen gadgets, cookware and so much more. Here you'll find big ticket items like air fryers, pressure cookers and a durable cast iron Dutch oven. And there are also small but essential kitchen tools discounted, too, from a versatile set of spatulas for just $8, to a Cuisinart knife set that is a head-turning 59% off right now. You'll also find tons of food storage and cookware on our list if that's what you're after.

Amazon has slashed prices as much as 61%, and there is something here for home cooks at any level and on every type of budget. Keep scrolling to find out exactly what you need to add to your kitchen before Prime Day ends.

Best Prime Day Deals on Appliances

So many appliances you've probably always wanted to try are on sale this Prime Day, like this Cuisinart ice cream maker. It's only $58, and can whip up 1.5-quarts ice cream and frozen yogurt all summer, so you don't have to depend on the ice cream truck. With more than 18,500 five-star ratings, it's one of the best loved ice cream machines out there. One shopper who was happy they were convinced to buy a more expensive model wrote that this one makes "the best simple ice cream," with the "perfect texture."

A personal blender is a smart purchase for a couple reasons: It makes perfectly portioned smoothies, and it doesn't take up too much space on the counter. Not only does this Mueller personal blender come with a portable blending jar, letting you take your smoothies with you on the go, it takes nothing more than the push of a button to operate. And at just under $20, it's an absolute steal on an appliance you could potentially use every morning for breakfast.

And if you need a new pressure cooker to replace the one you've worn out from frequent use, this Ninja 14-in-1 pressure cooker is a great option. It's 46% off right now, and features several functions, including settings for sear, steam, roast and more. It can even make yogurt.

Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware

Reliable cookware is essential to any kitchen, and Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on the right pieces to make every meal both delicious and easy to prepare. Not only does Lodge make some of the most reliable and long-lasting cookware, it's also some of the most affordable. This 10.25-inch cast iron skillet is so versatile, you could cook something new everyday—from searing steaks to baking pizzas and cornbread to roasting vegetables and chicken, it can do it all. And right now it's 42% off, an amazing deal on a skillet that will last for decades if you take care of it.

This is also a good time to grab cookware that you're more likely to use during the holidays and as the weather starts to cool down—after all it's always smart to plan ahead. This T-Fal stock pot is only $26 right now, and it's the perfect vessel for big batches of soul-warming soups and bone broth. It's made from aluminum so it heats up quickly and retains heat, plus the interior is nonstick so it's easy to rinse clean by hand.

And don't overlook this stylish Lodge Dutch oven, which comes with a heavy lid to trap in heat. It's designed to slow cook meat and vegetable stews, and the wide base is the ideal surface for searing meat, so you'll want to have it on hand when the weather calls for hearty meals.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools and Gadgets

Don't let the small tasks involved with cooking intimidate you. The right kitchen tool can make your experience in the kitchen much less stressful. Take this Cuisinart knife set, which is 59% off right now. For just $65, you get 15 knives, including a handy chef's knife and six steak knives. The stainless steel blades are durable and make precise cuts. This knife set has more than 8,400 five-star reviews, and one shopper who was impressed by how sharp they are wrote that they "cut through meat easily," and add that they "make food prepping so much easier," too.

Spatulas are a must-have kitchen tool, useful for just above every kitchen task you can think of from frosting a cake, to scraping brownie batter out of a bowl to stirring soup. This set of spatulas is just $10 which is 48% off its original price. It comes with four sizes, including a narrow spatula for scooping that last bit of peanut butter out of the jar, and a spoon spatula for mixing batter, frying eggs and sampling soups.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Storage and Organization

This $10 salad container will become your go-to lunch box. It comes with three compartments, including a tray for all your salad toppings, which nests on top of the salad bowl. For extra convenience, it also comes with a container for your salad dressing, and lid that locks on top so you don't have to worry about spills. Shoppers gave this container more than 11,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote that they love it because they, "can keep their toppings in the top container so they won't be soggy."

Plastic storage containers for meal prep and leftovers tend to take up a lot of space in cabinets, and quickly get cluttered. One solution is this food storage container lid organizer with more than 7,300 five-star ratings. It comes with six adjustable dividers, so it can store lids of all sizes, both round and square. It will immediately make the cabinets look tidier, and it's 46% off right now. One shopper called it "perfect," and wrote that, "all the plastic lids and matching containers are now neat and easy to access."

And refreshing drinks are always welcome, especially during the summer. This set of two carafes is 40% off, and should be in your refrigerator ASAP. They each hold 50-ounces of your favorite cold beverages, from ice water to tea. The flip-top lid is sealed with rubber so you don't have to worry about leaks. And they can be set out at dinner parties and barbecues so your guests have easy access to refreshing beverages.

Best Prime Day Deals on Dinnerware

If your chipped or stained dinnerware needs a refresh, Prime Day has the deals you've been looking for. Take this beautiful cherry wood salad bowl that will make the perfect centerpiece for dinner parties. It comes with heavy wooden serving forks, and it looks so much more expensive than it is: Right now, it's only $30, a whopping 50% off its original price.

A durable set of cereal bowls is a kitchen necessity, and this set of six is only $11 right now. According to the brand, they are made from wheat straw fiber, which is much more durable than plastic or ceramic, and won't break if you drop one on the floor. The bowls have a 25-ounce capacity, and are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Another great deal is this 12-piece dinnerware set which includes all the necessities, including four dinner plates, four dessert plates and four bowls. The glazed stoneware looks refined and expensive—but at just $30, it's the perfect gift for someone moving into their first apartment or into a dorm room. This shopper-loved set has more than 4,200 five-star ratings. One shopper who bought this set to upgrade their worn out dishes wrote that the "material is durable and sturdy," and added that it adds "a hint of elegance," to their kitchen.