This Bestselling Knife Sharpener Is Nearly 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Published on July 5, 2023

There's only one thing more important than having a good set of kitchen knives: They have to be sharp as well. While you could send them to a local sharpening service, transporting them is always inconvenient. Instead, you should sharpen your knives at home.

It might seem intimidating, but if you have the right tool, it's as easy as running a blade back and forth a few times. And right now, a perfect pick for the job is on major sale. This bestselling knife sharpener is nearly 50% off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. We recommend grabbing it ASAP.

4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories
Amazon

To buy: $15.99 (was $30); amazon.com

The Kitchellence four-in-one knife sharpener has a three-stage system. The first slot uses a diamond sharpening rod to straighten damaged blade, while the second slot returns it to the correct angle and hones the blade. The third slot polishes the blade so there aren't any rough edges. After a few swipes in each slot, your knife will be sharper than ever.

A nice feature here is that the sharpener comes with a cut-proof glove. Use that on your off-hand to hold the sharpener, and you can be sure the entire process will go smoothly. Altogether, the knife sharpener measures 8.3- by 2.2- by 3.4-inches, so you'll barely notice it in your kitchen when you're not using it.

This knife sharpener has nearly 20,000 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use and how effective it is at sharpening knives. One shopper loves this so much, they call it a "total game changer for keeping your knives sharp." They even add that they purchased one for their son, too.

Another shopper writes, "Ergonomic, effective, easy to use. I've been using this in my kitchen for a few months now, and what a difference it has made. All my knives are extremely sharp!" They go on to call it a "must have."

So what are you waiting for? Skip buying a new set of knives and add this knife sharpener to your home for just under $16.

At the time of publishing, the price was $15.99.

