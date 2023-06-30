Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Zwilling and More Are Nearly 50% Off at Williams Sonoma This Weekend Only

Sometimes it feels like that big ticket appliance or piece of cookware you've been coveting from your favorite brand will never go on sale. And while it's true that big name brands rarely have sales, we've got good news: Right now, Williams Sonoma is having a blowout Warehouse Sale, just in time for the Fourth of July shopping.

Brands like Zwilling, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, and more are included in the discounts, and there is a huge range of products available. Whether you've been eyeing an ice cream machine to make summer that much sweeter, a high quality chef's knife to replace the one you've worn down or you finally want to splurge on a Dutch oven, you won't want to miss these deals. Especially since prices start at just $12.

Shop 11 of the best deals below, and save up to 45% off on your new favorite piece of cookware.

The Best Williams Sonoma Warehouse Sale Deals

Le Creuset 2.5-Quart French Oven

To buy: $159.95 (was $284), williams-sonoma.com

This elegant Le Creuset pot is specifically designed to prepare stocks, soups and sauces. The sloped sides make stirring more efficient. However, it also has a wide bottom, and it's 3.5-inches deep, so it can also be used to braise meat, or bake bread pudding and casseroles. In other words, it's extremely versatile, and it doubles as a chic serving dish, too. And because it's made from heavy duty cast iron, it can hold up under weekly use without being damaged.

Zwilling 8-Inch Chef's Knife

To buy: $79.95 (was $89.95), williams-sonoma.com

Lightweight for easy maneuverability and comfortable to hold, this Zwilling 8-inch chef's knife is both beautiful and practical. The razor sharp blade makes food prep not just go faster, but puts less stress on your hand and wrist, and reduces the likelihood of an accidental cut. The blade is also corrosion-resistant and provides stability while chopping, dicing and slicing.

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Herb Shears

To buy: $11.95 (was $14.95), williams-sonoma.com

You might be thinking that regular scissors can do the trick just fine when it comes to cutting herbs, but let me enlighten you: Herb shears are invaluable because they use five stainless-steel blades to make more precise, even cuts of scallions, thyme, dill and any other cooking herb. That means that your herbs, whether you're throwing them in a stew or using them as a garnish, look uniform and neat. And thanks to those precise cuts, you only use what you need, cutting down on wasted ingredients. At just $12, these shears are a great deal.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

To buy: $79.95 (was 99.95), williams-sonoma.com

Why rely on the ice cream truck when you can have delicious ice cream on hand anytime this summer? This family-friendly ice cream maker is great for barbecues and birthday parties, and while it's versatile, it only takes the twist of a knob to operate. In as little as 25 minutes, this machine can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet or drinks like frozen margaritas or slushies. And it's only $80 right now, so be sure to grab one because it's sure to sell out.

Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven

To buy: $279.95 (was $430), williams-sonoma.com

Le Creuset's Dutch oven is one of the most coveted pieces of cookware out there for good reason. A piece like this can last for decades, making it well worth the investment. This round and wide version is designed for slow cooking meat and stews. The airtight lid locks in moisture so your ingredients don't dry out, and the wide base ensures that meat and vegetables aren't crowded so they can sear evenly.

Staub 3.5-Quart Braiser

To buy: $179.95 (was $310), williams-sonoma.com

This beautiful Staub piece is called the "everything" braiser by the brand for a reason. It can slow cook root vegetables or chicken breasts, simmer chili or shakshuka and even toast bread for sandwiches. The tight fighting lid locks in moisture, and it's clear, so you can monitor your dish as it cooks without releasing any heat from the pan. And even better, it can go straight from the stove or oven or to the dinner table.

Williams Sonoma Zester

To buy: $11.95 (was 14.95), williams-sonoma.com

This handy little tool makes food prep much more seamless—and safer, too. While it's possible to scrape your knuckles on a microplane, your hands get nowhere near the blades on this zester. It features two options for zesting: notches for fine zest, and a channel knife for long strips. Whether you're baking, making cocktails or want to garnish a cake or salad, you'll be grateful you have this zester on hand—and it's only $12.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $99.95 (was $175), williams-sonoma.com

A cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware out there, and this one from Le Creuset is the probably the best looking version, too. Unlike other cast iron cookware pieces, this one doesn't require any additional seasoning, so you can start using it immediately. The wide cooking surface doesn't crowd your ingredients to ensure even cooking, and it's safe to use in the oven up 500 degrees Fahrenheit. For a piece of cookware that looks this good and works this well, $100 is a great deal.

KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer

To buy: $299.95 (was $379.95), williams-sonoma.com

The mini version of the classic KitchenAid stand mixer has so many benefits: At just 16-pounds it's much lighter than the regular size version, and it fits better in compact kitchens or those with limited counter space. It's just as powerful, too. It comes with a ten speed setting, and a 3.5-quart bowl that can fit up to five dozen cookies, according to the brand. Plus, it comes with a silicone beater, which scraps the sides of the bowl as it mixes for extra efficiency. And it's $80 off right now, making it one of the more affordable KitchenAid stand mixers for sale right now.

All-Clad 2-Piece Saucepan and Fry Pan Set

To buy: $149.95 (was $230), williams-sonoma.com

For sauteing, simmering, boiling and searing meat, grab this All-Clad fry pan and saucepan set. All-Clad makes pans with layers of stainless steel surrounding an aluminum core, which ensures that the cookware heats up quickly and heats evenly. These pieces are safe in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. They are kitchen essentials that you'll use on a regular basis, and at this price, well worth grabbing right now.