This Bissell Gadget Will Mop and Vacuum Your Kitchen Floors in One Fell Swoop, and It's 30% Off

Cut your cleaning time in half.

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

Published on June 29, 2023

a photo of the Bissell Vacuum on sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

If we're being honest, there are many things we'd rather be doing than giving our kitchen floors a good clean. As such a high traffic area that inevitably gets dirty, it needs a bit more care than most corners of any home. But that's where gadgets like this Bissell PowerFresh Vac & Steam come in to save the day.

It's a hybrid machine, meaning it can mop and vacuum your floors at the same time, saving you time and energy. The best part of all? You can score it on sale for 30% off, thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One
Amazon

To buy: $129.99 (was $185.39), amazon.com

This vacuum has a classic upright design, with a vacuum and mop base, and a central area that holds both the vacuum debris, and the water for steaming. The top handle of the machine has a control area that lets you switch modes as you use it, whether you want to suck up crumbs with the vacuum, or steam clean the floor after a spill.

You'll be able to choose different modes for more or less steam depending on the type of cleaning you want to do, plus you can even steam and vacuum all at the same time, too. Using the hot steam can even help remove bacteria as well, which is key for spaces you want extra sanitary, like the kitchen.

You'll get two pads that are machine-washable: a microfiber soft pad and a microfiber scrubby pad for more intense cleaning. Plus you'll get a detachable mop pad tray for easy storing. The vacuum also uses technology that keeps any debris that's sucked up dry, so it'll be easy to remove from the canister once it's full.

With over 6,000 perfect ratings, shoppers are calling out just how much they love the machine's hybrid abilities. "Best cleaning purchase I've ever made," one person wrote in a review, stating that they bought this machine because they spend a large portion of their day in the kitchen, and needed a simpler cleaning routine they didn't mind doing. "I love the fact that I can both vacuum and steam mop at the same time, making it fast and efficient to clean," they wrote.

"I have a very large kitchen and sweeping and mopping took a long time and was so tiring, especially on my back," another user said, adding, "It works beautifully and leaves my floors super clean." Reviewers consistently call out just how easy it is to use no matter what mode it's in, plus they say it's a breeze to remove debris and refill the water canister.

"Throw everything away. The broom, everything. This thing is life. I will be using it every single day," one shopper touted.

So, if you're tired of having to work double duty to get your kitchen floors clean, this Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop is the perfect tool to grab while it's on sale. Future you will be eternally grateful.

More Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals:

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

To buy: $349 (was $469.99), amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go, Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

To buy: $135.30 (was $209.99), amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

To buy: $99.99 (was $129.99), amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL
Amazon

To buy: $299.99 (was $599.99), amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean PowerFins & Self-Cleaning Brushroll
Amazon

To buy: $209.99 (was $299.99), amazon.com

