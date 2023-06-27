This Time-Saving Vegetable Chopper Is a Must-Have for Meal Prep and It's Only $19 at Amazon

Chopping pieces of vegetables into even cubes takes a lot of patience and focus—and when you're chopping onions, you also have to fight through the inevitable eye-watering. Sometimes you just don't have the energy to slice up a pile of vegetables for dinner or lunch for the week. But that's where this convenient vegetable chopper comes in.

The stainless steel blades on this vegetable chopper simplify chopping vegetables, saving you tons of time on dinner and meal prep for the week ahead. And right now, you can grab it for 42% off at Amazon.

To buy: 18.98 (was 32.99), amazon.com

To use this chopper just insert the vegetable of choice into the slot on top, and press the stainless steel blades down on top. It's that easy. It comes with a catch tray, so that all the pieces end up in the same place, reducing mess and making clean-up easier.

TThe chopper measures 13.3- by 4.3- by 4.6-inches, which makes it bulkier than most knives, but this is mostly due to the bottom tray. And it's worth the extra space because it allows home cooks who are still perfecting their knife skills to power through arduous chopping, slicing, and dicing.

But the best part is, it's versatile. The chopper comes with eight interchangeable attachments, so if you're not comfortable using a knife yet, it can achieve all kinds of cuts. It can dice small and large pieces of carrots and onions, and it comes with grater blades to shred carrots, cucumbers, or zucchini. And if you need thin round pieces of cucumber or potato, it also comes with a slicer blade. When you're done, just rinse the blades and the tray clean before you use it again.

Whether you're putting together salads for the work week, preparing a vegetable soup for dinner with your family, or simply chopping up some nutritious snacks to enjoy throughout the day, this tool will make the entire process go faster and feel effortless.

This vegetable chopper has made the cooking process so much smoother for shoppers that it has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. One reviewer who mentions she is the mom of two toddlers, wrote that it has "cut [her] prep time literally more than in half."

Another reviewer called it a "game changer," and wrote that it "helps them get all their ingredients ready for the week, so weeknights are a breeze."

If you dread chopping vegetables, let this vegetable chopper make your nightly meal prep stress-free. And since it's 42% off right now, this is the perfect time to pick one up.

At the time of publishing, the price was 18.98