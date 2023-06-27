Hurry! Cuisinart, Breville and More Top-Rated Brands Are Over 50% Off in Amazon's Outlet Section

Amazon's Prime Day has been officially announced, which means there are tons of deals already hanging about the online retailers' platform. And one spot that's teeming with markdowns is the Outlet Section.

Filled with overstock items from a wide variety of brands, the Outlet Section has thousands of discounts on everything from nifty kitchen tools to everyday cookware pieces. Amazon's upcoming sale event means new deals are added to the section every day, so now's the time to shop.

You'll find appliances from Cuisinart, cookware from brands like Breville and Calphalon, as well as aptly timed deals on ice cream scoops and vegetable spiralizers. Shop over 30 of the best deals from Amazon Outlet now, with discounts reaching over 50% off.

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Appliance Deals

Appliances are a major help in the kitchen, since they can often speed up the prep and cooking process. Whether you're looking for an air fryer to help get dinner on the table quickly or a powerful blender for morning smoothies, we guarantee life will be a bit easier with the proper machine.

Amazon

To buy: $126.13 (was $179.95), amazon.com

It's that much sweeter when you score them at a discount too. This Cuisinart food processor is 30% off, just waiting to be added to your kitchen. Its 9-cup capacity hits right in the middle in terms of size, holding more than a mini without taking up valuable kitchen space like a large-capacity food processor. Operating it couldn't be easier since it comes with just three buttons: on, off and pulse. You'll still be able to shred or slice in it too, since the processor comes with additional attachments.

Amazon

To buy: $198.32 (was $308.50), amazon.com

Another must-grab is this Zojirushi rice cooker that's discounted 36% off. The 10-cup model has thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers thanks to the brand's impressive technology. It comes with a wide variety of cooking options to determine not just the type of grain you're cooking, like white or brown rice, but also the texture. It's easy to use, and it comes with two measuring cups for easy, guess-free rice.

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Cookware Deals

Everyone needs cookware, which is all the more reason to grab it at a discounted price. Amazon's Outlet has several pieces on sale, from a full-fledged stackable set to a one-off 12-inch stainless steel pan at discount.

Amazon

To buy: $176 (was $239.99), amazon.com

Score this 10-piece stainless steel set from Calphalon for less than $175 right now. You'll get a wide variety of cookware pieces, including 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1.5 and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, 3-quart saute pan with a lid and a 7-quart Dutch oven with a lid. Since they're all made with stainless steel, they can go from the stovetop to the oven, up to 450℉. The lids are also heat-safe glass, so it'll be super easy to monitor what you're cooking without even lifting the lid.

Amazon

To buy: $14.40 (was $22), amazon.com

You'll also find fun cookware additions to add to your collection on sale, like this mini ceramic nonstick pan. It's made to fry up an egg or two with ease and can withstand temperatures up to 390℉, so you can also cook a mini frittata. It's also great for toasting small batches of nuts or seeds, cooking a single burger for a weeknight meal and more.

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals

For essential extra helping hands with recipes, kitchen tools and gadgets prove to be well-worth picking up. You can grab this very special Boos block on sale in Amazon's Outlet Section. It's made with end-grain walnut wood for a durable, rich finish.

Amazon

To buy: $277.85 (was $371.95), amazon.com

It's, of course, great for chopping, but thanks to its large 18-by-12-by-1.75-inch size, it'll also double as a serving board. Deck it out with cheese and other accompaniments, or serve up sweets on a dessert board. It comes with two indents on the side to help you flip it over easily, and since both sides are perfectly flat, you can use both to double its lifespan.

Amazon

To buy: $5.73 (was $6.95), amazon.com

Another tool to always have on hand is an ice cube tray. Even if your refrigerator comes with an ice maker, you'll still need a set of two of these. This OXO model is designed with cube shapes that release ice with ease. It also includes a slide-on lid that protects cubes from odor and makes less of a mess when dispensing them. Grab more than one, since you can stack them on top of each other easily, too.

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Food Storage and Organization Deals

Another helpful essential to grab are some food storage and organization pieces, especially since the prices have been slashed. This eight-container Bayco set is marked 40% off. The containers are made with a glass base and BPA-free locking lids, each with a nearly 4-cup capacity. They're perfect for anything from leftovers, to chopped fruit, pre-cooked grains or grilled summer vegetables.

Amazon

To buy: $29.99 (was $49.99), amazon.com

You'll also find this Stasher Bag set on sale, which is ideal for on-the-go meals, as well as storing food in the refrigerator or freezer, like cheese fruits. You'll get one gallon-sized bag, two sandwich bags, and one snack back for a nice size variety.

Amazon

To buy: $42.59 (was $54.99), amazon.com