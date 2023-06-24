I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About

When I look for an appliance or piece of cookware, I not only want it to produce delicious results for my family, but also to make the cooking process seamless on those days when life feels particularly hectic. Thankfully, I'm a shopping writer who spends forty hours every week tracking down deals on kitchen products. So now that Amazon has announced Prime Day, I've already unearthed some discounted finds I'm sure will make my life easier.

Here, I've rounded up ten kitchen products that I'm excited to add to my kitchen before Prime Day, which this year will take place on July 11 and July 12. My favorite early deals so far include discounts on kitchenware brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Staub. In particular, I'm eyeing an affordable sparkling water maker and a now-$23 anti-fatigue kitchen mat that might finally make food prep more comfortable, and that's just the beginning.

Below, find my picks for some of the best early Prime Day deals you don't want to miss. Prices start at just $13, so grab your favorites before these amazing deals end.

Best Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals

Freshmage Fruit Storage Containers, Set of 5

Amazon

To buy: $25.09 (was $29.99), amazon.com

Once a week I have to buy a fresh supply of blueberries, raspberries and strawberries because my family goes through them so fast, so these airtight containers are appealing. The lids are leakproof, which cuts down on potential spills inside my refrigerator, and they come with a built-in colander, so I can seamlessly wash fruit and then place it right back in the container. But perhaps the best part is that I can throw out all the plastic containers and get my refrigerator looking tidier and more organized.

Phillips Sparkling Water Maker

Amazon

To buy: $55.99 (was $74.92), amazon.com

One of my most expensive food-related habits is that I love to drink sparkling water. While I usually buy it canned, I would prefer to start making my own. This Phillips sparkling water maker is a more affordable option than other more well-known brands. It takes at most three seconds to make a liter of carbonated water, cutting down on both the amount of plastic you use and money you spend. Just fill up the included water bottle, snap it into the narrow stand, and enjoy a satisfying beverage in nearly the same time it would take you to crack open a can.

Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster

Amazon

To buy: $29.95 (was $55), amazon.com

I've had my toaster for so long, I don't even remember where I bought it. It smells like burnt toast and it's full of crumbs—bottom line, it needs a refresh. I love this Cuisinart toaster because of the sleek all-white design. With buttons for bagels, defrost, and reheat, as well as a dial that lets you adjust the toasting level, it's a refreshingly simple appliance. And I love how affordable it is compared to other countertop appliances.

Shoppers agree that it's a worthy investment, and have given it more than 8,400 five-star ratings at Amazon. One reviewer who praised how well it works compared to more expensive models wrote, "I previously purchased an expensive toaster that looked great and performed [terribly]. But this little $30 unit lives up to its hype."

County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher

Amazon

To buy: $26.99 (was $33.99), amazon.com

In the summer, I might drink more iced tea than water. There's a fresh supply in my refrigerator, but I store it in a plastic pitcher that's, unfortunately, looking a little worn out these days. This glass pitcher is the perfect replacement. It is not only much more stylish, but it has a leak proof pour spout that snaps shut, unlike my plastic pitcher, which has a twist top that constantly gets stuck. And when friends come over for dinner, this pitcher is a great receptacle for big-batch cocktails.

KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper

Amazon

To buy: $84.99 (was $99.99), amazon.com

With limited space in my kitchen, I am always on the lookout for space-saving appliances. This KitchenAid food chopper with more than 18,800 five-star ratings is a great alternative to a large model. It has a compact 5-cup capacity, but it's still powerful enough to tackle onions and tomatoes for salsa or chickpeas for hummus. It takes just ten minutes to charge, so you don't need to worry about bulky cords taking up even more counter space either. One shopper wrote that it brings them "genuine joy," and that so far, they've used it to make, "chopped onions, shallots, peppers [and] cucumber puree."

Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths, 10 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $24.99), amazon.com

I really need to throw those dirty rags under my sink and replace them with these dishcloths. They're reusable, saving you money on paper towels, and they're washable so you can use them hundreds of times. Made from a mixture of cotton and cellulose, they're soft enough to use on any surface without scratching, but strong enough to be used to wash dishes and wipe down appliances. And right now, a pack of 10 is only $19.

These are extremely popular among Amazon shoppers, who gave them more than 39,800 five-star ratings. One shopper likes them better than sponges and wrote that they "don't start smelling like mildew nearly as fast." Another said that they are "very efficient at wiping clean the black stove top and refrigerator door."

Wiselife Cushioned Kitchen Mat

Amazon

To buy: $22.11 with coupon (was $49.99), amazon.com

As much as I love cooking, I never look forward to prepping vegetables like onions and carrots for stews and pasta sauce, which requires standing in the kitchen for long periods. A cushioned kitchen mat can be life-changing, especially if your lower back, knees and feet get sore quickly. Thick gel foam provides a cushion that makes mundane tasks from chopping vegetables to washing dishes more comfortable. Crucially, it's stain-resistant and can be wiped clean with a wet rag, which is necessary for any product that is going to take up permanent residence in your kitchen. And at just $29, it's a great deal on a product that might even make you excited to chop that pile of carrots.

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Amazon

To buy: $58 (was $69.99), amazon.com

I already have a large, heavy-duty countertop blender, but there's no denying that it's bulky and hard to maneuver. For small batches of nutritious smoothies that I can quickly whip for lunch, the Nutribullet personal blender is perfect. It measures just 6.85- by 11.61- by 12.28-inches so it can easily be stored in a cabinet when it's not being used, and it only weighs 5.5 pounds. Plus it's fast: The Nutribullet can make a smoothie in just 60 seconds, according to the brand.

Thanks to its versatility and powerful motor, this personal blender has earned more than 36,700 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that it's "easy to clean and quick," and that they've used it to make, "soups, smoothies, hollandaise [and] dressings."

FabSpace Water Bottle Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $8.99 (was $15.99), amazon.com

My cabinets tend to get overcrowded with all sorts of cups, mugs and, of course, water bottles. I love to try out new water bottle styles, but I need help to keep them all organized—and that's where this rack comes in handy. It holds six 32-ounce bottles at a time, and takes your counter or cabinets from cluttered to tidy. And if you prefer to have bottled water on hand, it can hold those too. And for just $9, it's an incredibly affordable kitchen organization solution.

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte

Amazon

To buy: $89.96 (was $142.50), amazon.com

This Staub cocotte is 4 quarts, the ideal size for one-pot meals for my family of three, or for a small dinner party with friends. The tight-fitting glass lid keeps moisture circulating within the cocotte and lets you monitor the cooking process without removing it. It's so versatile, my family could enjoy a different meal in it every night, from deep-fried fritters to slow-cooked fish stew to a perfectly browned pot roast. Plus, it's made from cast iron, one of the most durable materials out there, so it will last a lifetime. And I love the elegant all-black look of this pot, which doubles a serving dish, cutting down on mess and cleaning time. This Staub cocotte is a worthy investment on a piece of cookware that will never go out of style.