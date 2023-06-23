Meet Baggu: The Trendiest Everyday Bag Brand You'll Want to Sport All Summer

While recently gaining popularity on TikTok, this brand has instantly gained a cult following.

Meet Baggu: the bag and accessory line that flaunts simplistic yet fashionable designs meant for everyday wear. The brand preaches sustainability by utilizing recycled materials in each item, and while their products range from hand bags and totes to fanny packs and wallets, "quality over quantity" is definitely their unofficial motto.

So what was the bag that no doubt helped this company skyrocket in sales this year? The Medium Nylon Crescent Bag (buy it: $52) has been all the rage across social media. Currently available in black and "pink pistachio pixel gingham," this bag is described as classic and "effortlessly casual." It's also machine washable—need we say more?