Healthy Lifestyle Meet Baggu: The Trendiest Everyday Bag Brand You'll Want to Sport All Summer Hurry: These products are selling out quickly! By Danielle DeAngelis Updated on June 23, 2023 While recently gaining popularity on TikTok, this brand has instantly gained a cult following. Meet Baggu: the bag and accessory line that flaunts simplistic yet fashionable designs meant for everyday wear. The brand preaches sustainability by utilizing recycled materials in each item, and while their products range from hand bags and totes to fanny packs and wallets, "quality over quantity" is definitely their unofficial motto. Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Shop These 20+ Early Kitchen Deals So what was the bag that no doubt helped this company skyrocket in sales this year? The Medium Nylon Crescent Bag (buy it: $52) has been all the rage across social media. Currently available in black and "pink pistachio pixel gingham," this bag is described as classic and "effortlessly casual." It's also machine washable—need we say more? 01 of 04 Medium Nylon Crescent Bag Buy Now This bag has also been touted to fit everything you need. In fact, it became a TikTok trend for influencers to show off all of the things they could fit in their Baggu medium crescent bag, which had people running to buy their own. But Baggu products go way beyond the viral shoulder bag. Some of their new arrivals include lunch bags and coolers well-suited for the warming weather. This Puffy Lunch Bag (buy it: $38) is easy to carry for summertime commutes, and it has an insulated interior to keep your food and drinks cool. Plus, it comes in the most adorable designs that you will never get tired of. 02 of 04 Puffy Lunch Bag (Awning Stripe Mix) Buy Now These Space-Saving Attachments Transform Mason Jars Into Practical Kitchen Tools For those looking for reusable shopping bags, Baggu has got you covered. The Standard Baggu (buy it: $14) comes in 19 different colors and designs. It's advertised to fit 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of items in each bag, and it can carry up to 50 pounds. They're easily foldable, making them great to store in your car or home, and their stylish appearance means they can be multi-purpose—it can be a cute, quick-to-grab tote for when you're on the go! 03 of 04 Standard Baggu (Sherbet Cherry) Buy Now And if you're a lover of your reusable water bottle, we may have found the perfect Baggu product for you. These Puffy Water Bottle Slings (buy it: $34) will not only fit your water bottle, but it's practical and fashionable to wear on walks or hikes. The adjustable strap and cushioned exterior will keep you comfortable during the entire wear. 04 of 04 Puffy Water Bottle Sling (Pool) Buy Now If you were looking for a reason to give this viral company a try, this is your official sign. We fully expect Baggu to be the accessory brand of the summer, and we're here for it!