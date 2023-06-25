These Containers Will Help You Achieve the Tidy Pantry You've Always Dreamed About—and They're on Sale for 50% Off

Cabinet clutter builds up quickly. Cardboard boxes of dried pasta and bags of flour and rice tend to get jumbled together. All of a sudden, digging what you need out of a cabinet becomes a chore—and your food expires so much faster.

If you've been longing for cabinets or a pantry where all your ingredients and snacks are well-organized and accessible, you need these airtight food storage containers. And right now the dream is within reach: a 16-piece set is just $23 with an on-site coupon at Amazon.

To buy: $22.99 with coupon (was $45.99), amazon.com

The set comes with four 2.8-liter, four 2-liter, four 1.4-liter, and four .8-liter containers (lids for each one are also included), which can fit a whole range of foods. The small containers are perfect for dried fruit, nuts and other nutritious snacks. The tall containers can store dried pasta, oats, rice and cereal, as well as baking supplies like flour and sugar.

These containers are a durable, long-lasting replacement for the cardboard and plastic bags and boxes that food comes in at the grocery store. And while those bags tend to get ripped open and rarely properly reseal, these containers come with airtight lids.

These lids lock on all four sides so that your ingredients stay fresher longer. Not can you banish stale cereal from your kitchen, but messy spills and wasted ingredients when open bags tip over will become a thing of the past too. Plus, they're transparent so you can immediately grab what you need and see how much you have left. Another helpful feature is that they have customizable labels on the outside for even easier access.

These food storage containers have earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, thanks to the fact that they immediately make kitchens look tidier. And when it comes to an airtight seal, the containers live up the hype. One shopper wrote that they don't leak, "even if you hold it upside down."

Another shopper who lives in a small apartment praised how organized their space is after buying these, writing that they have, "​​saved me so much storage space in my pantry and in my laundry room."

If you're tired of trying to navigate a cluttered pantry and replacing cereal that goes stale so much faster than it's supposed to, these food storage containers will be life-changing. The 16-piece set won't be $23 forever, so grab it while you can.

At the time of publishing the price was $22.99.