Amazon Shoppers Say This Yogurt Container 'Doesn't Leak At All,' and It's on Sale Right Now

Yogurt with granola is one of the easiest snacks to prep for a work lunch or a quick post-gym meal. Finding the right container to store it in can be a challenge—especially if you like bigger portions than what comes in a single-serving container. Too many storage containers leak, or they're too bulky for purses and lunch boxes.

One easy solution to this pesky problem is this Goodful leakproof yogurt container. With this container, you can easily prepare a quick snack to toss in your lunchbox on the way to any outing. And right now you can grab one for just $9 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: $9.19 (was $9.99), amazon.com

This double-wall insulated yogurt container stands out from the many food storage containers out there for a few reasons. Measuring just 4.13-by-4.13-by-6.37-inches, it's compact enough to fit in most lunchboxes and tote bags without taking up excess space. But with a 14-ounce capacity, it can fit enough yogurt to keep hunger at bay. And it comes in this adorable green color.

But perhaps its most important feature is that the lid is leakproof, so if you toss it in your bag on a hectic morning, you don't have to worry about cleaning up a yogurt mess when you arrive at your destination. Plus, it even comes with its own spoon that attaches to the side of the container in case you forget one.

As an added bonus, the lid doubles as its own container with a .5-ounce capacity for granola, small pieces of fruit or nuts and seeds, which can be toppings for your yogurt or another small snack. Since the container is microwave-safe, it can also be used to store soup if you prefer. And since the lid and container are dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a breeze.

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this container is one of the most reliable ways to transport yogurt. One shopper who was tired of carrying yogurt and granola in separate containers now uses this one everyday, and loves that it's "really easy to clean."

Another shopper who transports the container in their backpack noticed that it "doesn't leak at all," and wrote that it keeps "yogurt cold and keeps [their] granola from getting soggy."

A third shopper tried many different varieties of storage containers for yogurt before landing on this one. They wrote that it's "great for a very busy person who frequently eats in the car."

The search for a way to store yogurt that prevents messes and takes the effort out of meal prep is over, because this yogurt container does it all. And at just $9, there's no reason not to grab one right now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $9.19.