These KitchenAid Meal Prepping Tools Are on Up to 30% Off on Amazon Right Now—And They Start at Just $4

Big appliances like air fryers and blenders tend to get all the spotlight in the kitchen, but when it comes down to daily cooking tasks, it's the smallest kitchen tools that do the most work. That's why these handy gadgets are so important. From whisking eggs to opening cans, these tools get small, but essential, tasks done effortlessly.

KitchenAid makes some of the best tools in the world for food prep, and Amazon is slashing prices on essential kitchen tools you can't live without. From a can opener with an astonishing 60,881 five-star ratings to a versatile stainless steel masher, KitchenAid has everything you need to make meal prepping as easy as possible.

Right now, take up to 30% off on KitchenAid kitchen tools—and if you can't decide what to grab, we rounded up seven of the best deals.

The Best Deals on KitchenAid Meal Prepping Tools:

This whisk has wires made from stainless steel and an ergonomic handle that is comfortable to hold. It's the perfect tool to have on hand to whip up easy scrambled eggs, or to whisk the lumps and bubbles out of pancake batter. And while whisks can be tricky to clean, this one is dishwasher-safe. This shopper-loved whisk has more than 4,100 five-star ratings at Amazon, thanks to the fact that it's sturdy and the handle is easy to grip. One shopper who loved the silicone, nonslip handle wrote, "I quickly whipped an egg and then was able to mix thick brownie batter with ease." And at just $9, this whisk is a can't-miss deal.

Whether you're opening a can of black beans for taco night, or diced tomatoes for an easy pasta sauce, a can opener is essential. But not all of them can do the job as well as this KitchenAid model. The stainless steel blade can puncture almost any metal can and the soft handles and knob are easy to grip and turn. This bestselling can opener has more than 60,800 five-star ratings because it's so effective and almost pain-free to use—unlike other manual can openers, which can cause a lot of strain on the wrist and hands. One shopper wrote, "It is much easier to turn and cuts the lids cleanly," adding that it "gets the job done without too much effort on my part." Plus, it's one of our picks for the best can openers on the market.

Mashed potatoes are one of the most reliable sides you can make for weeknight dinners, and this stainless steel masher is designed to make this dish so much easier to prepare. The durable, thick wires can mash russet and sweet potatoes until smooth, while the soft handle is comfortable to hold over a long period. But it's more versatile than you might think: Use it to mash up avocado for toast or salad, stir pasta so the noodles don't stick together, mash together the egg and raw meat for meatloaf or crush whole canned tomatoes in a pasta sauce. This tool has 9,800 five-star ratings thanks to the fact that it's so reliable and effective. One shopper wrote that they're "stubborn and mash [their] potatoes with a fork," but after using this masher, they were astonished to discover that their "potatoes were mashed in seconds."

These are just a few of the best deals you can score while KitchenAid meal-prep tools are on sale at Amazon. Shop even more deals below, including more essentials like measuring spoons, spatulas and more—just don't wait to buy since these discounts won't last long.

