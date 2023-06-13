Our Place Just Launched Its First Ever Appliance, and All We Can Say is Whoa

Since its launch in 2019, Our Place has been best known for its do-it-all cookware. The brand's Always Pan can be found in all of our favorite influencers' and celebrities' videos and photos (including Selena Gomez). Though Our Place has come out with more cookware, along with dinnerware and accessories, it's never launched an appliance—until today.

Marking the brand's first-ever exploration into a whole new category of kitchenware is an all-new air fryer. Sticking to the classic hallmarks of Our Place, the Wonder Oven is not only made to be multifunctional, but it also features a design that's display-worthy in its own right.

Our Place

To buy: $195, fromourplace.com

This oven has a 6-in-1 function, meaning it can roast, bake, air fry, toast, reheat or broil anything you pop into it. There's an extra unique feature as well—use its steam infusion opening to refresh bread, melt extra cheesy dishes and more. You'll just add water to the opening at the top of the oven as it's cooking. When you buy the appliance, you'll get the oven itself, a wire rack, a nontoxic, nonstick baking pan plus a crumb tray to collect bits for easier cleanup.

Our Place

Its footprint is 11.6-by-10.6-by-11.5-inches, so you can keep it on your countertop without worrying about too much bulk. The combination of thoughtful design, function and compactness was important to the brand, according to co-founder of Our Place, Shiza Shahid. And, according to the brand, it's eco-conscious, since it can preheat in less than 2 1/2 minutes, as well as cook your food 30% more quickly than other air fryers on the market.

It has a cute, one-color design, with an almost vintage-inspired shape. You'll find three dials at the top to control the temperature, function and the time, plus a door that opens down. The top opening is where you'll place a bit of water for the steam function. There's also a glass window in the door so you can monitor what's cooking inside with ease.

Our Place

It comes in four signature Our Place colors, so you're sure to find a color that matches your kitchen, including the soft pinky spice shade, the sea salt blue, the rich gray char and the neutral steam shade.

Use the nifty new appliance for anything from french fries to fresh-baked cookies, roasted vegetables, toasted bagels and perfectly reheated pizza. With the steam function, you'll have a whole new world of additional options, too. With its effortless, fuss-free promise and show-stopping design, score the brand-new air fryer launch from Our Place now.

Our Place

