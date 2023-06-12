Ayesha Curry's Pottery Barn Collection Features Tons of Entertaining Essentials, and Pieces Are on Sale Starting at $19

One of the best parts of summer are the parties. We have more space for guests to go inside and outside, plus we're able to get a little more creative with the drinks and dishes we decide to serve. And nothing completes a dinner party like a show-stopping tablescape.

Luckily, Pottery Barn's home collection with celebrity chef, author and actress Ayesha Curry is on sale just in time to outfit your collection. It features pieces designed with Sweet July—Curry's own lifestyle platform—exclusive to the major retailer's site. Curry notes that this collection has "plenty of depth and flair," with all of its earthy tones and textures. With such a laid-back feel, this collection is the perfect backdrop for your next party this season. You can shop anything from dinnerware sets to string lights on sale, with prices starting at $19.

Best Pottery Barn x Sweet July Deals

Starting from the base of your table, all the way to entertainment ideas, there are a ton of pieces you can add to your collection for this summer regardless of what you've already got on hand. The Sweet July style is neutral enough to mix and match with a ton of different items. But one can't-miss item is this on-sale table throw.

It's made from silk, cotton and linen to create a beachy, natural look and feel. The primary color is a dark tan, with specks of white and warm brown to add a bit of texture. You'll find a white weave throughout to give it a checkered-like design. This table throw acts like a tablecloth without hanging over each edge in the typical way. Instead, it has smaller, triangular-shaped pieces that hang over the edge. Since it has this unique design, you can use it on a few different sized tables for a fun pop of texture.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $119 (was $149), potterybarn.com

You'll also want some dinnerware pieces to place on top of the table, and luckily the full set is on sale. You'll get four appetizer plates, four salad plates and four dinner plates. Each comes in the signature stoneware material with a glaze finish. Best of all, they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy hosting and cleaning.

Their design pairs perfectly with the rest of the collection, too. The plates are a creamy white with pops of neutral browns. All of the plates also feature elements of debossing for texture.

Pottery Barn

To buy:, $141 (was $177), potterybarn.com

You can also score a serveware platter with the same design, also on sale. This is key for passing around anything from burgers to small bites, cookies and more.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $47.50 (was $59), potterybarn.com

For the ultimate summer party feel, a drink bucket is an absolute essential. Fill it with ice, then stack it with anything from seltzers to sodas, beers, wine, iced teas and kombucha for your guests. The stainless steel bucket from this collection has a stunning bronze-like finish. It's roughly 17-by-12-by-8-inches in size, plus it comes with two handles on each side for easy filling and lifting.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $103 (was $129), potterybarn.com

You can also pop this bucket nearby your bar setup, filling it with cocktail ingredients, too. Paired with the cocktail shaker set, you'll have the perfect home bar in no time.

It comes with eight different pieces, including a small and large shaker, a sleek stand, a strainer, a double jigger, a muddler, a bottle opener and a spoon. They're all made with stainless steel, finished with the same bronze material as the bucket to add a bit of warmth.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $103 (was $129), potterybarn.com

And, you'll also want to think about the ambiance as the sun begins to set. A bit of light that's not overly harsh is essential, and these string lights are just the thing to create a bit of glow. They have a unique pendant design, with black-metal design and a soft LED bulb. Use them in protected outdoor areas for the perfect cozy, nighttime setting.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $79 (was $99), potterybarn.com

You'll find all these pieces and more, all on sale on Pottery Barn's website. They're the perfect way to add a bit of texture and warmth to your space. You should add pieces to your cart fast though, since the sale is going for a limited-time only. Shop even more must-haves below.

Pottery Barn

To buy: $238 (was $298), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $159 (was $199), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $38.50 (was $48), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $79.50 (was $99), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $119 (was $149), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $57.50 (was $72), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $111 (was $139), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $47.50 (was $59), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $55.50 (was $69), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $39.50 (was $49), potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

To buy: $47.50 (was $59), potterybarn.com