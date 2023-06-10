I Walked Nearly 10 Miles a Day While on Vacation, and These Sneakers Saved My Feet

I’ll never buy another sneaker again. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

Published on June 10, 2023

a photo of the Hoka sneakers in black and white
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

I love a vacation where all I have to do is park myself in a beach chair. But, a trip where the days are full of exploring is also warmly welcomed. I recently did just that in Washington, D.C. My partner and I walked the city everyday, whether it was to scour museums or find the next best bite.

While it was exciting to see new spaces, by the second day, I had nearly 20 miles under my belt. My feet, shins, and glutes were definitely in pain! So the next morning, I pulled out the Hoka Kawana sneakers I'd packed for when I thought I'd go to the gym (spoiler, I never did). And after walking on their cloud-like base for just a few steps, my body immediately felt relief.

Zappos Hoka Kawana
Zappos

Buy it: $139.99; zappos.com, hoka.com

I bought the Hoka Kawanas for exercise. I tend to do a mix of movement—most often walks and runs, whether outside or on the treadmill, coupled with some strength training. I'll also go on the occasional hike when I'm able to, and I wanted a sneaker that does it all instead of having more than one pair. The Kawanas are the perfect shoe for this. Their design makes them ideal for everyday running in addition to strength training, according to the brand, and I've found this to be true.

Lightweight at just half a pound, these shoes have moderate stability that's perfect for those of us who move with a neutral gait. They also have a balanced level of cushion, allowing for a variety of movements from running to squats without sacrificing the comfort of the shoe.

The upper of the shoe is made with recycled mesh that makes these some of the most breathable I've tried—my feet are noticeably less sweaty when I wear these versus the trainers I've had in the past. The sole on the bottom of the shoe features a rubber layer that's extra strong to avoid any wear and tear, but the shoe itself still bends easily for running, as well as other types of exercises.

The perk that I think made the biggest difference when I put them on after feeling foot and leg pain is the midsole cushion and heel extension. The brand uses a CVA foam to help absorb impact as well as boost each step. Since the heel is extended, it makes it even more cloud-like as you roll your foot with each step. The bottom of the shoe is slightly curved to go along with the movement of your foot too, but not so curved that it feels awkward to stand or run.

All together, they balanced the way in which I was walking, as well as helped absorb the impact of each step, which my body really needed. I truly believe that I was able to keep going for the next few days without any fuss because of these shoes, and I nearly convinced my partner to snag a pair of his own, too.

I personally own the black pair, and I love that there are subtle details to make the shoe a little more exciting to look at. The base is black, but has a design that looks like it was splattered with white, with a white sole that has an ombre black stripe, and an almost tie-dyed rubber bottom. You can grab them in other shades too, like black and orange, this white and multi-color combo, and more. These sneakers are also made with vegan and recycled materials, which may be important to you when shopping for new pieces (it was for me).

They are a bit expensive, but because I turn to them for pretty much every type of movement, they're well worth the investment for me. Once this pair is worn out and in need of an upgrade, I know I'll add the Kawanas right back into my cart with no hesitation. Score a pair of your own and thank me later.

