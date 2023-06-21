Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Shop These 20+ Early Kitchen Deals

It's official! Amazon has announced this year's Prime Day dates, and it's coming up fast. You'll be able to shop the major sale event from July 11 through June 12 this year. The annual event will be filled with millions of deals, spanning home and kitchen essentials, all the way to fresh new pairs of sneakers and beauty. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 before it officially kicks off.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the major online retailer's biggest sale event. It lasts two full days, and happens annually, typically over the summer, though the exact days aren't announced or confirmed until just a few weeks ahead of the big days. It began in 2015, and has grown immensely. The retailer offers millions of deals, whether leading up to the event, or on the two sale days itself. You'll find discounts in every shopping category, from kitchen, to clothes and even on major home appliances. The brand offers these deals in many countries, but the one constant is that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime Member to score all of the deals available, since many are exclusive. Sign up for an account here.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime is the retailer's premium subscription service. You'll pay $15 dollars a month, or a $139 yearly fee if you decide to sign up for the long haul. What sets it apart from a classic Amazon account are the perks: You'll get free faster shipping, like two-day or even one-day depending on where you live. You'll also get access to Prime Gaming, Prime Video, Prime Reading, and more of the retailer's benefit programs. You'll also have access to exclusive sales and discounts, especially during sale events like Prime Day. If you want to test out the perks, try a free 30-day trial. And, if you're a student, you'll be eligible for a discount each month as well.

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day lasts for two full days. This year, it starts July 11, and runs through July 12. Deals can roll in as early as 3 a.m. EST on the first day, and will typically last through midnight EST on the last day. One important note is that you'll find a ton of different deals throughout every category—some will last both days, while others will stick around for just a few hours or so. All of the retailers deals can be found here, and you'll want to keep checking for deals on any wishlist items on both days, since they can happen at any time.

What are the best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

The best deals to shop on Amazon Prime day are those items (especially big-ticket ones) you've had your eye on, like Dutch ovens from Staub, Le Creuset pieces, or even a full All-Clad cookware set or grill. That's not to say that smaller items, like food storage containers, aren't well worth picking up today, either. Since the sale spreads across every category, you'll be able to shop top brands on all kitchen and home essentials, in addition to vacuums, sneakers and even air purifiers.

You'll find a ton of our favorite brands featured in the sale, like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Heckles, Staub, OXO Good Grips, Rubbermaid, KitchenAid and more for just a fraction of the normal cost. If your mind is set to summer, rest assured, since you'll be able to grab essential grills, smokers, and grilling tools on sale as well. Prime Day is the perfect time to grab anything you need or want most, so it's best you keep your eyes peeled on deals, and your cart ready for action.

What deals are happening now?

Right now, Prime Day is about three weeks away, but that doesn't mean prices aren't dropping already. You can already shop a ton of kitchen finds already over 70% off. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite picks on sale.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Cookware Deals

You can already score deals on some of our favorite brands, like Staub and All-Clad. Specifically, this All-Clad skillet set is on sale for more than half off. You'll get an 8- and 10-inch nonstick skillet with stainless steel at the core for optimal heat retention. Since it comes in a set of two, you'll get the sizes you need for every dish, whether you're cooking your morning omelet, or getting ready to saute some tofu for dinner.

Amazon

Buy it: $49.99 with coupon (was $109.98), amazon.com

You'll also be able to grab another essential that's always worth scoring on sale—a Dutch oven. If you're just getting into the world of these seemingly life-changing pots, this 6-quart option from Lodge is a very solid buy. It's on sale for just $80, but despite its low price, it's still made with durable enameled cast iron, which will help it hold heat as well as keep foods from sticking too much. If you're looking to treat yourself, the Staub 5.5-quart cocotte is also discounted. It has a very similar design to a Dutch oven, just with straighter sides and a flatter lid.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Appliance Deals

Another must-buy during Prime Day are appliances, and whether they're something seemingly simple, like a milk frother, or something a bit more advanced like a smart air fryer we're already seeing some great deals. In fact, the fan-favorite Nutribullet is currently discounted.

Amazon

Buy it: $58 (was $69.99), amazon.com

It's a personal blender, meaning it's a bit more compact with cups rather than the upright pitcher blender many of us are used to. This is the perfect personal blender to get if you want to make morning smoothies, dressings, smaller batches of dip, and more. You'll get the simple motor base, plus the blade, a 24-ounce cup and two lids.

Amazon

Buy it: $229.99 (was $249.95), amazon.com

Another item you can score already is this Cuisinart food processor. It's designed to do so much of the work for you, since it has a hefty 14-cup capacity and a variety of blades to not only chop, but also shred or slice ingredients. This is the piece to buy if you love to cook—it'll be a helping hand from anything to making homemade nut butters, to whizzing up falafel and chopping or shredding cheese or vegetables.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Tools and Gadget Deals

There's nothing like having a few trusty tools or gadgets in the kitchen to help us with our cooking projects. And luckily, there are a few pieces lining Amazon's sale section. This full 15-piece knife set from Henckels is one we're eyeing.

Amazon

Buy it: $124.95 (was $345), amazon.com

It's marked down over 60% off, and with such a wide array of knives—like paring, utility, chef's, steak and bread knives—plus essential tools like kitchen shears, you shouldn't pass it up. Each blade is made from durable German stainless steel, so you know they'll have the stability and durability to last for years to come.

You can also find fun additions like this mason jar attachment lid on sale. It's a citrus juicer that goes right on top of the jar. You'll just squeeze lemons, limes, oranges or any type of citrus overtop, and let the jar collect the juices for you.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Food Storage Container Deals

With all of the cooking, and maybe some preserving, you're up to now that summer is in full swing, a solid collection of food storage options are another must. Grabbing pieces at discounted prices is always a good idea, since they'll easily become an everyday essential.

Produce is typically in abundance this time of year, and these Rubbermaid containers are great at extending their shelf-life. They have a unique design, since the lid has a vent to circulate air, plus the bottom is raised a bit to keep moisture away from fruit and vegetables.

Amazon

Buy it: $18.99 (was $23.99), amazon.com

And, when it comes to produce-heavy seasons, you also might be planning to do some preserving or pickling, and a Mason jar set is key for stowing them away. This 12-piece set of wide mouth jars from Ball is over 20% off, and it's filled with enough pieces that you can make big batches to either save for yourself, or give away to friends and family. They're made with glass, so they won't stain or hold on to odors. And if you only need a couple, you can also grab a set of two on sale.