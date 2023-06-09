Our Editor Has Sworn by This Air Purifier for Almost 10 Years, and It's on Sale Over 20% Off

For many, air purifiers have long been an essential. They help improve the quality of air you're breathing in by filtering out dust, mold, pollen, aerosol particles and even smoke. And, our Senior Editorial Director, Penelope Wall, is a fan of the model she's owned for almost 10 years.

Wall owns this GermGuardian Air Purifier, which is now on sale for less than $100. It's tower style, meaning it's tall and slender, and includes the most important feature to us: a HEPA filter.

To buy: $79.10 (was $99.99), amazon.com

This purifier has many different perks when it comes down to its primary function: cleaning your air. It covers up to 743 square feet per hour, and calculates adjustments for smaller rooms as well, so you can use it anywhere. There are a few different filtration methods, like the aforementioned HEPA filter. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these filters, which stands for high efficiency particulate air, are the only ones that can truly filter out all of those tiny particles, since they often vary in size depending on what they are.

In addition to including a HEPA filter, the air purifier also has a pre-filter to collect larger particles like pet dander in order to extend the life of the HEPA filter. It also has UV-C light that you can switch on or off, which can help reduce germs and bacteria in the air. The added activated charcoal filter also helps remove odors from your spaces, too.

"Both my kids were diagnosed with asthma when they were young. Because they both also had allergies to our furry pets, the kids' allergy doctor recommended we put a HEPA filter purifier in their bedroom to help alleviate symptoms like wheezing," Wall says. "I did some research and landed on this one because of the great reviews and relatively good price at the time. I also liked that it covered a large area." Wall saw positive changes in her children's wheezing almost immediately.

While Wall likes that there are three settings, she says "I usually keep it on low unless there's illness in the house or it's high pollen season." You can decide for yourself though, since there are low, medium and high settings depending on what you need to use it for. Though her kids have outgrown their asthma, she still uses it often to help with other environmental factors, like dust, pet hair and pollen. "We liked it so much, we bought a second one for the living room," Wall says.

Since the purifier is tall and slim (it measures 10.25-by-6.75-by-21.5-inches), it fits well in corners and tight spaces, but Wall notes that it does take up some floor space, so you'll want to consider that before adding it to certain rooms.

Wall also recommends changing the filters regularly. "We change the filters every six months," she says. "It's amazing (and gross!) to see all the dust and pollutants on the filter that we would have otherwise been breathing in."

With 38,200 perfect ratings from other Amazon shoppers in addition to Wall's recommendation, this GermGuardian air purifier is well-worth considering if you're looking to improve the air quality in your space. Now's the perfect time to pick it up, since it's on sale for just over 20% off.

