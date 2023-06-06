Stop Struggling to Open Jars—Over 10,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree This Lid Opener Is a 'Game Changer' 

If you've ever walked confidently into the kitchen to open a jar of pickles or salsa, there's nothing more demoralizing than that defeated feeling when the lid just won't untwist. There are so many supposed at-home remedies for stubborn jar lids—you can stick a knife under the rim of the lid until you hear a popping noise, or run the lid under hot water for 30 seconds, but all these inconvenient solutions are a time suck, and they might not even work.

If you want to stop struggling to open jars, forget about all those so-called hacks, and grab this nifty lid opener instead. Right now, it's on sale for just $15 at Amazon, and it will make your life so much easier.

Amazon

To buy: $15.34 (was $24.95) at amazon.com

This discreet lid opener can be mounted underneath your counter or on the underside of a cabinet, so it's always within reach. Not only does it take up zero cabinet or drawer space, but it's not even visible to anyone who isn't looking for it.

Meanwhile, the v-shaped design grips the lid of the jar, while a row of carbon steel teeth do all the work of twisting the lid, taking most of the strain off your hand and wrist—all you have to do is gently twist. It can open any kind of lid, from jam to peanut butter, and even the small plastic tops on bottled water.

Because this lid opener is so adept at opening jars with very little effort from the user, it's perfect for people who have arthritis, or who experience any other kind of pain in their hands. One shopper wrote that they have "purchased about half a dozen of these devices to give to people that I love that struggle with arthritis."

But this device is for anyone who has ever struggled to open a jar, and just wants to make the process seamless, and by extension, the kitchen more accessible. More than 10,400 shoppers agree that this lid opener is a kitchen must-have for everyone.

Another shopper wrote, "I think that every household should have one of these," and added that kids can use it too, so they have access to snacks like pickles or peanut butter without needing to track down an adult.

If you never want to wrestle with another stubborn jar lid again, the solution is simple. Just grab this lid opener, especially now that it's 39% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $15.34.