Healthy Lifestyle Kitchen Essentials Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Almost Over—Shop Deals on Le Creuset, Staub and More for Over 60% Off Shop deals before it’s too late. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Brand Twice a year, Nordstrom throws a massive sitewide sale, and the retailer's kitchen section does not get overlooked. It's well stocked with some of our favorite brands, like Le Creuset and Staub, awaiting a big price drop. The Half-Yearly Event is already in full swing. Until June 5, you can shop Dutch ovens, skillets, porcelain dishes and more all on sale. Shop the best deals now, before the event ends or the item you're after sells out. The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Kitchen Deals: Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $179.99 (was $290.00) Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet, $99.95 (was $175.00) GreenPan Valencia 8-Inch Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan, $59.99 (was $85.99) Staub 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Perfect Pan, $239.99 (was $319.99) GreenPan Valencia Pro 2-Piece Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $99.99 (was $144.99) Le Creuset 4-Piece 14-Ounce Stoneware Mug Set, $75.99 (was $96) Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, from $269.99 (was $359.99) Le Creuset 3-Piece 3 Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowl Set, $83.99 (was $120.00) Le Creuset Signature 7.5 Quart Enameled Chef's Oven, $299.99 (was $462.00) GreenPan Venice Pro 11-Inch Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan, $69.99 (was $99.99) Parachute Cloud Cotton Tablecloth, $83.85 (was $129.00) GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Piece Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, $399.99 (was $574.99) Ferm Living Hale 2-Piece Pot Holder Set, $11.97 (was $35.00) Pillivuyt 3-Quart Rectangular Baking Dish, $58.87 (was $78.50) There's nothing like a fresh new piece of cookware, and you can score a few pieces from one of our favorite brands, Staub. Of all the options, the classic 5.5-quart cocotte is well worth checking out. Staub's cocottes have straighter sides and a flatter lid. It's made with enameled cast iron, so you'll get that perfect heat-retention for all of your cooking projects, whether it's a sauce, stew or even baked bread. Staub's cocotte lids also have unique pea-sized bumps on the inside to help hold in the right amount of moisture. Score it in white, graphite, dark blue or grenadine, all on sale. Nordstrom To buy: from $269.99 (was $359.99), nordstrom.com Le Creuset also has a ton of pieces on sale, like its signature skillet and shallow round Dutch oven. You'll also find other pieces discounted from the brand, like these stoneware mugs in the brand's newest color launch, shallot. They're the perfect subtle pop of color for summer since they're a light shade of pink. They're made with stoneware, so they're easy to pop right into the microwave if you need to heat up coffee or tea quickly. Plus, cleanup is easy since they're dishwasher-safe. Nordstrom To buy: $75.99 (was $96.00), nordstrom.com For simple, nonstick cookware, GreenPan is the brand to reach for, and one of the brand's best-selling lines is discounted during Nordstrom's sale. The Valencia Pro pans are all made with aluminum and stainless steel interiors for even heating, with the brand's ceramic nonstick exterior. It's oven safe, up to 420℉, plus they're safe to use with metal utensils if you're in a pinch. This set of two skillets that's over 30% off has exactly what you need for everyday cooking. You'll get an 8-inch pan, which is perfect for smaller dishes or simple meals like eggs. You'll also get a 10-inch pan for cooking up dinner, vegetable sides and more. You can also pick up a full-fledged 11-piece set on sale for 30% off if you're looking to outfit your kitchen. Nordstrom To buy: $99.99 (was $144.99), nordstrom.com There are tons of porcelain pieces from Pillivuyt on sale at Nordstrom as well, from plates and serveware to baking dishes like this 3-quart rectangular option. The baking dish is made in France, and comes in at around 14.5-by-8-by 2-inches big. It's ideal for roasting up vegetables or shallower casseroles. Porcelain pieces are great to have around because they can go in the oven, under the broiler, in the microwave and in the dishwasher. They're the perfect pieces for parties and hosting thanks to their versatility. Nordstrom To buy: $58.87 (was $78.50), nordstrom.com These are just a few of the best deals you can score during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale. Shop even more deals below, including more essentials from our favorite brands. You can also scan Nordstrom's sale section for even more discounts—but don't wait too long since the sale ends in just a few days. Nordstrom To buy: $179.99 (was $290.00), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $99.95 (was $175.00), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $59.99 (was $85.99), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $239.99 (was $319.99), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $83.99 (was $120.00), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $299.99 (was $462.00), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $69.99 (was $99.99), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $83.85 (was $129.00), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $399.99 (was $574.99), nordstrom.com Nordstrom To buy: $11.97 (was $35.00), nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit