Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Almost Over—Shop Deals on Le Creuset, Staub and More for Over 60% Off

Twice a year, Nordstrom throws a massive sitewide sale, and the retailer's kitchen section does not get overlooked. It's well stocked with some of our favorite brands, like Le Creuset and Staub, awaiting a big price drop.

The Half-Yearly Event is already in full swing. Until June 5, you can shop Dutch ovens, skillets, porcelain dishes and more all on sale. Shop the best deals now, before the event ends or the item you're after sells out.

The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Kitchen Deals:

There's nothing like a fresh new piece of cookware, and you can score a few pieces from one of our favorite brands, Staub. Of all the options, the classic 5.5-quart cocotte is well worth checking out. Staub's cocottes have straighter sides and a flatter lid.

It's made with enameled cast iron, so you'll get that perfect heat-retention for all of your cooking projects, whether it's a sauce, stew or even baked bread. Staub's cocotte lids also have unique pea-sized bumps on the inside to help hold in the right amount of moisture. Score it in white, graphite, dark blue or grenadine, all on sale.

Nordstrom

To buy: from $269.99 (was $359.99), nordstrom.com

Le Creuset also has a ton of pieces on sale, like its signature skillet and shallow round Dutch oven. You'll also find other pieces discounted from the brand, like these stoneware mugs in the brand's newest color launch, shallot. They're the perfect subtle pop of color for summer since they're a light shade of pink.

They're made with stoneware, so they're easy to pop right into the microwave if you need to heat up coffee or tea quickly. Plus, cleanup is easy since they're dishwasher-safe.

Nordstrom

To buy: $75.99 (was $96.00), nordstrom.com

For simple, nonstick cookware, GreenPan is the brand to reach for, and one of the brand's best-selling lines is discounted during Nordstrom's sale. The Valencia Pro pans are all made with aluminum and stainless steel interiors for even heating, with the brand's ceramic nonstick exterior. It's oven safe, up to 420℉, plus they're safe to use with metal utensils if you're in a pinch.

This set of two skillets that's over 30% off has exactly what you need for everyday cooking. You'll get an 8-inch pan, which is perfect for smaller dishes or simple meals like eggs. You'll also get a 10-inch pan for cooking up dinner, vegetable sides and more. You can also pick up a full-fledged 11-piece set on sale for 30% off if you're looking to outfit your kitchen.

Nordstrom

To buy: $99.99 (was $144.99), nordstrom.com

There are tons of porcelain pieces from Pillivuyt on sale at Nordstrom as well, from plates and serveware to baking dishes like this 3-quart rectangular option. The baking dish is made in France, and comes in at around 14.5-by-8-by 2-inches big. It's ideal for roasting up vegetables or shallower casseroles. Porcelain pieces are great to have around because they can go in the oven, under the broiler, in the microwave and in the dishwasher. They're the perfect pieces for parties and hosting thanks to their versatility.

Nordstrom

To buy: $58.87 (was $78.50), nordstrom.com

These are just a few of the best deals you can score during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale. Shop even more deals below, including more essentials from our favorite brands. You can also scan Nordstrom's sale section for even more discounts—but don't wait too long since the sale ends in just a few days.

