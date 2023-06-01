The Rubbermaid Containers That Keep Food 'Fresh for Weeks' Are on Sale Right Now—Just $19 for Sets of Two

Summer produce season is about to be in full swing!

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales.

Published on June 1, 2023

a photo of the Rubbermaid Produce Keepers
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Spring is nearly over, but summer produce season is just beginning. We're starting to see massive influxes of our favorite home- or locally-grown fruits and vegetables. And, as one of the highlights of summer, it's only natural to want to keep each ingredient fresh for as long as possible.

That's where produce saver containers come in, and the Rubbermaid FreshWorks ones have been an absolute favorite among shoppers. And, fittingly enough, sets of these containers are discounted just in time for your next farmers' market haul.

Rubbermaid 4-Piece Produce Saver Containers for Refrigerator with Lids for Food Storage
Amazon

To buy: $18.99 (was $23.99), amazon.com

Regardless of the set you get, all of the containers work the same. They're designed with the brand's "freshvent technology," which refers to the vent on the container's lid. These nifty openings help regulate airflow (of both oxygen and carbon dioxide) in and out of the container to keep your produce fresher for a longer period of time. Best of all—you don't have to replace them over time. The filters last throughout the container's lifetime, which'll be for years to come.

Included with each container is a base, which has an elevated surface to keep air moving all around the produce and separate it from moisture, along with the corresponding lid, all made with BPA-free, dishwasher-safe plastic. The base is also clear, so you can easily see what's inside of each container without having to open them.

These containers come in a few different sizes, with this $19 set containing a medium-short size for berries and more, as well as a large container for lettuce and other larger produce. You'll want to try to keep like items and uncut items together for the best results, according to the brand.

Over 5,600 shoppers have given these containers a five-star rating at Amazon thanks to their effectiveness and quality. "These keep veggies fresh for weeks," one user wrote in their review, adding that they're durable and super easy to store.

Another user who had been having issues with spoiled fruit bought a set of containers to test, and was happy with the results. "My fruit is lasting longer. I bought a set to see how they work and then came back to buy more after trying them out," they wrote. "Well worth the price and I'm actually able to enjoy my fruit now instead of throwing half of it in the trash."

Other sets on sale are the two-piece medium-tall size set, as well as a four-container set with multiple sizes from small to large.

Now's the ideal time to buy them, since harvest season often yields more produce than we often know what to do with. Having a set of these containers on hand might just give you the time extension you need. Pick them up now at Amazon, starting at $19, while they're on sale.

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Saver, Medium Produce Storage Containers, 2-Pack
Amazon

To buy: $16.98 with coupon (was $19.98), amazon.com

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, Medium and Large Storage Containers, 8-Piece Set
Amazon

To buy: $26.98 (was $33.99), amazon.com

