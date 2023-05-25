News Amazon Is Slashing Up to 78% Off Lodge, Cuisinart and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands for Memorial Day Shop the 20 best deals here. By Elisabeth Sherman Published on May 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of brand As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the midpoint of the year is not far behind. It's time to take stock of your kitchen—what is no longer working and what could use an upgrade. And if one of your goals for the rest of the year is to cook easy, quick meals, simple to use and easy to clean kitchen tools and cookware are an absolute necessity. This is the ideal time to get started on that kitchen refresh. Right now, Amazon is slashing prices as much as 78% off on must-have cookware and appliances for its Memorial Day deals event. All-Clad frying pans, the shopper-loved Lodge Dutch oven, a Ninja pressure cooker, and much more are all heavily discounted. And if you're ready to organize your cluttered kitchen, you can score as much as 58% off food storage and containers. There's even better news: Prices start at just $4. Keep scrolling for our picks on the best Amazon kitchenware deals to grab this Memorial Day weekend. Amazon Best Cookware Deals Durable, versatile cookware is the foundation of a solid cooking routine. Right now, you can grab this All-Clad 2-piece fry pan set for 49% off. All-Clad pans are known for their excellent heat distribution as well as being easy to clean—plus these pans are made from heavy gauge aluminum that is built to last for years. And don't overlook this Lodge Dutch oven. It's an Amazon bestseller for good reason. At just $80 right now, shoppers say it works just as well as much more expensive, higher-end models. Lodge Dutch Oven, $79.90 (was $133.00) All-Clad 2-PIece Fry Pan Set, $55.96 (was $109.98) Ninja Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $185.16 (was $389.99) Calphalon 3.5-Quart Saucepan, $52.72 (was 79.99) Nutrichef Set of 3 Baking Pans, $18.99 (was $33.99) Amazon Best Appliance Deals It might amaze you how much easier it is to cook satisfying meals for your family with the right appliance at your fingertips. Right now, you can grab this Ninja 14-in-1 pressure cooker for 54% off. It's the do-it-all appliance that can air fry, roast, steam and more—and according to the brand it cuts down on cooking time by 70% so it's perfect for busy households. Is it time to replace your toaster, probably one of the most neglected appliances in your kitchen? This Whall toaster option is ideal. Not only is it a whopping 78% off right now, but it's got a 4-slice capacity and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. Whall 4-Slice Toaster, $50.99 with coupon (was $249.99) MHCC Electric Hand Mixer, $19.54 (was $59.99) Koios Personal Blender, $34.97 with coupon (was $64.99) Ninja 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $129.95 (was $279.99) Cuisinart 8 Cup Food Processor, $70.00 (was $97.88) Amazon Best Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals Kitchen gadgets that can tackle even the smallest task can make cooking more enjoyable. This oil sprayer delivers a mist of olive oil on vegetables and roast chicken, and cuts down on messy dribbles from other oil dispensers. The best part is, it's only $4 right now. And if you've been lamenting that the knives you currently own are always dull, grab this McCook 15-piece knife set. It includes necessities like a chef's knife, paring knife and six steak knives, and it's 63% off right now. Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup, $12.00 (was $18.86) McCook 15-Piece Knife Set, $47.98 (was $130) SweeHo Oil Sprayer, $3.98 (was $11.99) OXO Avocado Slicer, $9.95 (was $11.95) Newness Pineapple Corer, $10.65 (was $20.24) Amazon Best Food Storage and Organization It's easy for a kitchen to get cluttered quickly, but there are ways to tame the mess. This food storage container set is perfect for achieving a tidier pantry. You can use them to store your dry ingredients, from rice and lentils, to baking supplies like flour and sugar. The containers come with reusable labels so you can clearly identify the ingredient that you want—and you get 16 containers for just $30. If you've got a lot of plastic containers sitting in a cabinet right now, one easy way to clear up the jumbled mess is with this lid organizer. The customizable slots in the tray let you arrange different sizes and shapes of food storage container lids so that the one you're looking for is always within reach. Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Water Bottle, $12.74 (was 29.99) Swommoly Food Storage Container Lid Organizer, $14.70 (was $29.99) Vtopmart 7-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $21.99 with coupon (was $45.99) Utopia Set of 6 Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $17.99 (was $28.99 Joyjolt 24-Piece Glass Storage Container, $39.95 (was 64.95)