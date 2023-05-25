Amazon Is Slashing Up to 78% Off Lodge, Cuisinart and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the midpoint of the year is not far behind. It's time to take stock of your kitchen—what is no longer working and what could use an upgrade. And if one of your goals for the rest of the year is to cook easy, quick meals, simple to use and easy to clean kitchen tools and cookware are an absolute necessity.

This is the ideal time to get started on that kitchen refresh. Right now, Amazon is slashing prices as much as 78% off on must-have cookware and appliances for its Memorial Day deals event. All-Clad frying pans, the shopper-loved Lodge Dutch oven, a Ninja pressure cooker, and much more are all heavily discounted. And if you're ready to organize your cluttered kitchen, you can score as much as 58% off food storage and containers.

There's even better news: Prices start at just $4. Keep scrolling for our picks on the best Amazon kitchenware deals to grab this Memorial Day weekend.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Durable, versatile cookware is the foundation of a solid cooking routine. Right now, you can grab this All-Clad 2-piece fry pan set for 49% off. All-Clad pans are known for their excellent heat distribution as well as being easy to clean—plus these pans are made from heavy gauge aluminum that is built to last for years. And don't overlook this Lodge Dutch oven. It's an Amazon bestseller for good reason. At just $80 right now, shoppers say it works just as well as much more expensive, higher-end models.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

It might amaze you how much easier it is to cook satisfying meals for your family with the right appliance at your fingertips. Right now, you can grab this Ninja 14-in-1 pressure cooker for 54% off. It's the do-it-all appliance that can air fry, roast, steam and more—and according to the brand it cuts down on cooking time by 70% so it's perfect for busy households. Is it time to replace your toaster, probably one of the most neglected appliances in your kitchen? This Whall toaster option is ideal. Not only is it a whopping 78% off right now, but it's got a 4-slice capacity and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals

Kitchen gadgets that can tackle even the smallest task can make cooking more enjoyable. This oil sprayer delivers a mist of olive oil on vegetables and roast chicken, and cuts down on messy dribbles from other oil dispensers. The best part is, it's only $4 right now. And if you've been lamenting that the knives you currently own are always dull, grab this McCook 15-piece knife set. It includes necessities like a chef's knife, paring knife and six steak knives, and it's 63% off right now.

Amazon

Best Food Storage and Organization

It's easy for a kitchen to get cluttered quickly, but there are ways to tame the mess. This food storage container set is perfect for achieving a tidier pantry. You can use them to store your dry ingredients, from rice and lentils, to baking supplies like flour and sugar. The containers come with reusable labels so you can clearly identify the ingredient that you want—and you get 16 containers for just $30. If you've got a lot of plastic containers sitting in a cabinet right now, one easy way to clear up the jumbled mess is with this lid organizer. The customizable slots in the tray let you arrange different sizes and shapes of food storage container lids so that the one you're looking for is always within reach. And at 51% off, it's a great deal.