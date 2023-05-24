Score Deals Up to 66% Off on Ninja, Staub, and Cuisinart Cookware and Appliances During Target's Massive Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to take a good, hard look at your kitchen and decide if your cabinets and counters need a refresh. There is probably cookware in your kitchen right now that is in dire need of a replacement. And what about the backyard? Those patio chairs are looking a little worn out. It's probably time for a new set.

Luckily for you, Target's massive Memorial Day weekend sale is packed with deals that you won't want to miss. Right now, you can pick up new cookware and bakeware, practical kitchen gadgets, cutlery and patio furniture for as much as 66% off. With deals like these, you can outfit your kitchen for every cooking task that comes your way—and transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, perfect for outdoor dining.

Target has slashed prices on coveted brands like Staub, Ninja and Zwilling, so this is the perfect time to pick up your new favorite piece of kitchenware. Below, find 23 of the best finds, with prices starting at just $10.

Best Appliance Deals

When you have the right appliance, the kitchen just feels so much more approachable. This Ninja air fryer has 12 different functions, making it so much easier to whip up a variety of meals in just a few steps. For smoothies that you can take with you anywhere, this Zwilling personal blender is a necessity. It comes with a 20-ounce capacity jar with a drinking lid, and the 500-watt motor can tackle salsas and hummus as well as smoothies. Always wanted to try making pasta? Now you can with this Emeril pasta maker—it's 57% off right now, and it comes with an attachment for making ice cream.

Best Cookware Deals

High-quality cookware produces better looking and more delicious food, so if you've been meaning to replace all your worn out pots and pans, you'll want to jump on these deals. Staub's 11-inch cast iron skillet is an absolute must-have: It's versatile, built to last and will look stunning on your stove. For 50% off, it's a steal. As the weather starts to cool off, a stockpot is the ideal vessel for hearty broths, so why not be prepared and grab this one now, while it's only $40? And practically everyone needs to refresh their baking sheets, which tend to wear out quickly. This one from Nordic Ware is only $10, so you'll want to grab a few.

Best Tool and Gadget Deals

Kitchen gadgets can be so much fun to use, and make those smaller-scale but everyday cooking tasks more seamless. A well-made knife set could potentially last decades, and there's no doubt that the right knife makes prepping meat and vegetables wildly easier. That's why anyone who is tired of dull knives needs this Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set, especially because it's 61% off right now. This manual juicer is only $25, and it's ideal for bakers who need to add citrus to their recipes, or anyone who enjoys fresh orange juice in the morning.

Best Outdoor and Patio Deals

This summer, resolve to spend more time lounging in your backyard and hosting cookouts for your friends. First, you're going to need some furniture. Right now, all grills are 20% off at Target, including this Char-Broil 4-Burner Gas Grill. A fire pit like this lantern-style one by Threshold is 30% off, and it will keep you and your friends cozy all night long. And you're going to need somewhere comfortable to sit, so grab one of these Room Essentials lounge chairs while you're at it.