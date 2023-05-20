The Brooks Shoes Our Editor Can't Stop Wearing Are on Sale for Nearly 30% Off

The weather's warmer, skies are bluer and we're pretty much ready to spend as many days as we can walking outside. It's an effective form of exercise, and the benefits span from aiding heart health to boosting your mood. But, you need the right gear, and a good pair of shoes is the best place to start.

Thankfully, our Associate Editorial Director Victoria Seaver's favorite pair of sneakers are on sale at Zappos and Brooks amid early Memorial Day weekend deals. Now that they're just shy of $100, it's the perfect time to pick them up for your own routine.

To buy: $99.95 (was $140), zappos.com and brooksrunning.com

As an avid walker, the Brooks Ghost 14 Sneaker has made a massive impact on Seaver's routine, and she's bought pair after pair since her first purchase in 2017. She, along with 3,000 others that gave the shoes a five-star review on Brooks' site, love the sneakers for an array of reasons.

One positive of the sneakers is that they keep her from getting sore. "I do a lot of walking in my neighborhood and these shoes help my hips and knees feel less sore after an hour plus on hard pavement," Seaver says. She originally bought them because of an avid-runner friend who spoke of their quality often. The reason they might be so comfortable to Seaver, especially on outdoor surfaces like concrete, is because Brooks designed them to be extra comfortable. They utilize the brand's cushioning technology, which involves a new-and-improved midsole material that's soft, but not too squishy to move with your unique stride, according to the brand. They have a 4-millimeter offset with a dense heel, which makes them ideal for people that hit the ground with their heel first, especially on pavement.

But beyond that, the sole is flexible too, which is ideal for different types of movement, from walking to running and stretching. Since it's an updated model of the Ghost, the brand also made the tops of the shoe even more lightweight with improved ventilation.

But one of the biggest perks that often goes unnoticed are the laces. "I never paid attention to shoelaces before but I do now and it's because of these shoes," Seaver says. "They're not your standard cotton laces that fray, wear down and sometimes even split in half from the tension. The Brooks laces are much sturdier and last the life of the shoe."

This is key, since she uses the sneakers often, and they're still in tip-top shape in every way. "I still love the look and color options of this shoe and the price point, but more so I love how comfortable they are," Seaver says.

Score the shoes on sale at Zappos and Brooks on sale in colors like this purple and lime combo, or score them in single tones like grey, but you'll want to hurry since shades are selling out fast.

Either way, between the comfort level and the discounted price, these sneakers are just too good to pass up. "The fun color offerings and the reasonable-to-me sale price were what made me hit the 'Buy' button in the first place," Seavers says. Add them to your cart today.

