Act Fast: The TikTok Famous Ninja Creami Keeps Selling Out, But We Found It on Sale at Target

Every year, there is one kitchen appliance that takes the world by storm. In the past, it's been the Instant Pot and air fryers. But right now, the Ninja Creami is in first place. We've seen it all over social media apps like TikTok, and it's flying off the shelves at every major retailer.

So, when we found it at Target, not only in stock, but also on sale—we knew we had to share. You can grab the silver Ninja Creami for $189.99 right now, a $40 discount worth capitalizing on just ahead of those warmer days.

To buy: $189.99 (was $229.99) at target.com

The Ninja Creami is designed to turn just about anything into sorbet, ice cream, milkshakes and other frozen desserts. It's very customizable, since it has seven different functions to choose from, plus you can use any ingredients you prefer, whether you want to keep something low sugar or dairy-free.

It looks just like a coffee maker and it's easy to use. Pop your favorite frozen dessert base mixture (like this simple vanilla ice cream) into the base cup, chill it in the refrigerator for at least a few hours or overnight, depending on the recipe, then add it right back into the machine. You'll just select the program you want to run, whether that's for ice cream, sorbet, lite ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls or gelato. Then, it'll churn it for you with its paddle. There's also a function for mixing in ingredients like chocolate chips, brownie pieces, fruit and more.

Best of all, cleaning up is a breeze. All you have to do is just pop everything from the base cup to the paddle or lids in the dishwasher. With a 91% recommendation rate on Target, reviewers can't stop raving about how easy it is to use. Shoppers have also been using it for more than just desserts—many are calling out that it's great for mixing in protein powder to smoothies, bowls and shakes.

"This is the best product I have bought in a while," one person wrote, adding, "You can use protein powders, fruit, etc. It's simple and it turns out amazing." Others note that it is great for simple protein shakes, too. They also love that you can pick ingredients you like and experiment with the flavor and texture.

"I was skeptical at first, but quickly became a believer. So creamy and tasty. I highly recommend this product. I have pints in the freezer ready to process," another user said.

The hype is real and the Ninja Creami is selling out week after week. This is a deal you really don't wait to miss. And besides, a brand new ice cream maker is the perfect way to kick off summer if you ask us.

At the time of publishing, the price was $189.99.