Woah—Zwilling Is Taking $200 Off This Staub Dutch Oven During Its Early Memorial Day Weekend Sale Every home needs a good Dutch oven. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Brand Dutch ovens are kitchen heirlooms for a reason. They can be used to cook so many different meals, and their durability is unrivaled. Staub's cast-iron cocottes are no exception, since they strike the perfect balance of being durable and well-made, but are chic enough to leave on your stovetop. And right now with Memorial Day around the corner, there are tons of deals to be found in Zwilling's sale section. But there's one deal in particular we have our eyes on: This Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte is marked down nearly 60% off. Zwilling To buy: from $149.99 (was $369.99), zwilling.com This Staub cocotte is a must-have for everything you'd need a Dutch oven for, and that's all thanks to its thoughtful design. It's not too different from a traditional Dutch oven and still works the same way, the shape just has slightly harder edges. It's made with enameled cast iron, so it conducts heat quickly and maintain an even level all throughout cooking and baking (it's oven safe up to 500℉). Plus, with the enamel coating, it's virtually nonstick and requires little maintenance, which makes for easy cooking. Another key perk is the cocotte's size and shape. This piece can hold up to 5 quarts, making it ideal for big batches of soups, stews, sauces, jams, braises and even frying, but it has a slim footprint. Staub designed it to take advantage of vertical space, so it has taller walls and can hold more inside without taking up too much space on your stove. This lid is also tight-fitting with unique pea-sized bumps that help redistribute moisture throughout the cooking process. You can score it in matte black, cherry red and white for the highest discount. But, if none of those colors fit your decor, dark blue, graphite gray and grenadine red are also on sale. Shoppers can't seem to get enough of the Dutch oven, with one reviewer calling it "the most incredible and multipurpose thing that anyone could ever have in their kitchen." They added that it's perfect for everything. "Incredible quality, beautiful color, long-lasting, and versatile. Also surprisingly easy to clean," they wrote. "This 5-quart tall cocotte fits the same footprint as my 4-quart. I get more volume in the same amount of space. Give that genius a raise," another person wrote in a review. This cocotte is the piece you always knew you needed. And, now that it's heavily marked down, it's as good a time as any to finally buy it. While you're shopping for this kitchen essential, don't forget to look at other deals on Zwilling's site, too. Shop even more must-have discounts below. More Kitchen-Ready Pieces on Sale at Zwilling: Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte Zwilling To buy: from $299.99 (was $389.99), zwilling.com Zwilling 8-Piece Knife Block Set Zwilling To buy: $199.99 (was $399.99), zwilling.com Staub 12-Inch Cast Iron Braiser Zwilling To buy: $179.99 (was $309.99), zwilling.com Staub 11-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Zwilling To buy: from$179.99 (was $249.99), zwilling.com Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set Zwilling To buy: from $99.99 (was $169.99), zwilling.com Staub 10-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan Zwilling To buy: from$119.99 (was $169.99), zwilling.com Staub 16-Ounce Ceramic Artichoke Petit Cocotte Zwilling To buy: $34.99 (was $44.99), zwilling.com Henckels 3-Piece Starter Knife Set Zwilling To buy: $99.99 (was $149.99), zwilling.com