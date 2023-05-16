Amazon Quietly Discounted OXO's Meal-Prep-Friendly Food Storage Containers with Prices Starting at $6

Meal prep is an essential activity for many people. It helps save time throughout the week and ensures you always have a healthy, tasty meal on hand. But before you can get to prepping, you need at least a few trusty containers to store that food.

Luckily, there are tons of options to shop on sale from OXO. Both shopper- and editor-loved, the containers from the brand's Grab & Go line as well as its Smart Seal line are on sale just waiting for you to pick up.

Grab any of the 12 best deals below, from individual containers to full sets starting at just $6.

Best OXO Meal Prep Container Deals

If you're not sure where to start, rest-assured—our team already went ahead and tested the best containers for meal prep, and it just so happens a few of them are OXO, and they're on sale.

This 12-piece glass container set is one of our favorites. It's from the brand's Smart Seal line, meaning they have an extra airtight seal with four locking tabs. The lid is made with BPA-free plastic, and the base is made with glass, which makes them extra long-lasting as well as stain- and odor-resistant.

We love them for their four-tab seal, plus the fact that they're microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. But our favorite thing about this 12-piece set is its variety, since you'll get two 4-ounce rectangular containers, two 1-cup round containers, a 1.6-cup rectangular container and a 3.5-cup rectangle glass container.

If a set isn't what you're after, you can grab individual containers from the same line if you just want to add to your collection, or need a specific size. This 8-cup option is perfect for a ton of different uses, from cooked grains to pre-chopped vegetables or even full-fledged sides ready to heat and serve.

Another option that made our favorites list, specifically for its compartments, is the now $8 Prep & Go 2-cup divided container. These containers are made to be more lightweight with BPA-free plastic, plus the lids have a double seal to make them leak-proof.

We love that this container has two 1-cup compartments, making it super easy to keep items separated before they're ready to eat, like hummus and vegetables. What's more, the containers are completely microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Other containers from the line are also on sale, like this 6.3-cup salad container. Its nifty design lends itself perfectly toward any of our favorite salads, like this Chopped Power Salad with Chicken or this Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens option. That's all thanks to its versatile compartments, which make packing salad ingredients easy.

Pop lettuce in its deeper base, then add chicken or quinoa in its included tray. It stacks right on top of the base for easy storing, plus you'll get a leak-proof container to keep dressing in, too. The lid is airtight, so you don't have to worry about spilling dressing on-the-go either.

And, if you just want a trusty set, you can't beat this 20-piece option that's on sale for just under $40. You'll get everything you need for the ultimate meal prepping on-the-go, from the salad container above to the other two-compartment container, along with two smaller containers, one container with a built-in colander for draining and two dressing or condiment containers.

Regardless of what you pick, now's the time to grab them since they're all on sale, with prices starting at just $6. And once those trusty containers arrive at your door, we'll be right there to help you meal prep, too. Shop more container deals below.

